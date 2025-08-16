Shwetha Menon says assault survivor is ‘welcome’ to return to AMMA: ‘Those who left AMMA should come back’

Actor Shwetha Menon has been elected as the first-ever female president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). In an interaction with Matrubhumi, Shwetha said that the survivor of the actress assault case, who was once part of the organisation, would be welcomed back if she made the decision to return. Shwetha Menon has been appointed as the new president of AMMA after Mohanlal's resignation. (Instagram: @robbin_fotografia)

What Shwetha said

Shwetha said, “There are many issues that need to be resolved. We cannot remain stuck on just one point. She was once part of the organisation but chose to resign. If she returns, it would be welcome. But if you ask whether it’s an urgent agenda item, it is not. I am not bringing in rules from my own household. There are specific rules and bylaws that apply to reinstating former members.”

‘Those who left AMMA should come back’

She went on to add, “Those who left AMMA should come back. That’s the wish of the majority of our members. Everyone wonders why they distanced themselves. Personally, I wish for their return. Maybe one meeting won’t be enough — it might take ten or even a hundred meetings. I hope the executive committee and general body will support my personal mission. As the president, I will take the initiative.” However, Shwetha clarified that those who are facing allegations must step aside as it is a matter of ‘social responsibility.’

Last year in August, senior Malayalam actor Siddique resigned from the post of general secretary of the AMMA following rape and sexual assault allegations from a female actor. The allegations of sexual assault and rape were reiterated after the release of the Hema Committee Report, which she had first made in 2019 through a Facebook post. The alleged incident took place in a hotel in 2016. Following intense criticism, actor Mohanlal resigned from the position of President of AMMA in the same month.