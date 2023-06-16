Andy Cohen opens up on his relationship with 'good friend' John Mayer

Andy Cohen and John Mayer are in love. On Wednesday’s episode of SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show,” Cohen expressed his love for Mayer.

Andy Cohen and John Mayer(Twitter)

“I am in love with John Mayer. We are in love with each other,” said Cohen.

During the show, Cohen further revealed that his relationship with Mayer hasn't been sexual.

“Swear on your children’s lives that there has never been anything sexual between you and John Mayer,” asked Stern.

“Yes. I do. I swear,” said Cohen in reply.

Notably, Mayer attended baby shower for Cohen's son, spoke at Cohen’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in February 2022, and sang to Cohen for his 50th birthday. Fans of the stars have often wondered about the equation between them.

In December 2022, Cohen talked about Mayer on "Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi".

"John Mayer is someone who is very in touch with his emotions. He very quickly in our friendship started saying, 'You know what, I gotta tell you something — I love you,'” said Cohen.

“He is someone to say, 'I love you and I cherish you and I cherish our friendship' — just this stuff that straight guys aren't necessarily supposed to say,” added Cohen.

In an interview to CNN in 2018, Cohen revealed that he wasn't dating Mayer and that they were just great friends.

“Listen, we have a very sweet friendship, and we are together all the time,” said Cohen.

Speaking on the matter of fans speculating on his relationship with Mayer, Cohen said: “I think that I was not surprised because we also have a great love for each other. So, it just seems like the obvious assumption.”

