Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez file for divorce 2 years after marriage

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have reportedly filed for divorce after two years of marriage. Ariana filed for divorce on Monday, September 18, and Dalton immediately filed a response.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez tied the knot in May 2021 at her home in Montecito, in a private ceremony (arianagrande/Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The divorce comes as Ariana and Dalton were "taking their time together to slowly work through the details of the agreement privately," a source told the news outlet PEOPLE. "They’ve been really caring and respectful of one another through every step of this process." The pair added that the pair have "moved on." The date of separation is listed as February 20, 2023.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez began having problems before the former started filming Wicked

Back in July, Ariana was spotted without her wedding ring, fuelling rumours about troubles with her husband. Shortly after, TMZ reported that the pair had actually been separated since January. Sources revealed that they tried a reconciliation, but it was unsuccessful. A source with “direct knowledge” told the publication that their relationship "is heading for divorce."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sources said that the couple started having problems even before Ariana started filming Wicked. They reportedly remained friends and talked regularly on the phone.

Ariana and Dalton tied the knot in May 2021 at her home in Montecito, in a private ceremony. The two reportedly got engaged months before that, and spent a lot of time during the Covid 19 pandemic. They often posted photos documenting their romance.

Ariana’s mom Joan was also said to have given her approval. "I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY!” she said, according to TMZ.

Dalton is a real estate agent, and started dating Ariana in early 2020. Ariana previously dated Pete Davidson, with the comedian proposing to her just a few weeks after they got together. Just a few months later, however, the pair ended their engagement. The news of their October 2018 separation came shortly after Mac Miller, Ariana’s ex, died of an accidental overdose.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}