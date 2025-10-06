Basil Joseph's daughter innocently asks Mammootty who he is; here's how the Malayalam superstar responded

Filmmaker-actor Basil Joseph recently met Malayalam star Mammootty after the latter recovered from a health scare. Sharing snapshots of their meet-up, Basil revealed how patient and humble the actor was while interacting with his daughter, Hope Elizabeth Basil. Here’s what he said. Mammootty shared a sweet moment with Basil Joseph's daughter, Hope Elizabeth Basil.

Basil Joseph meets Mammootty with family

Basil wrote that he, his wife, Elizabeth Samuel, and their daughter, Hope, recently spent an evening with Mammootty. He wrote, “Had the rare privilege of spending an evening with a legend. It was overwhelming in the most gentle, heavenly way, a moment our family will cherish forever.”

He then added that Hope innocently asked Mammootty who he was, to which he had a humble answer. “When my little daughter looked up at him and innocently asked, “What’s your name?”, he smiled and simply said, “Mammootty.” That humble reply etched itself into our hearts as a core memory for a lifetime. He even took pictures on his own camera, and Hoppey and Mammookka clicked countless selfies together,” wrote Basil.

Mammootty makes them feel welcome

Basil ended his note by writing that Mammootty made them all feel welcome without any starry airs, “For a couple of hours, he somehow made us forget who he is to the world, and made us feel as if we were just sitting with a close friend. That kind of grace and warmth is beyond words. Thank you, Mammookka, from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, warmth, and for giving us an evening we will treasure forever.”

The filmmaker-actor also posted sweet pictures with his note on Instagram. One picture shows Hope kissing Mammootty’s cheek as he bends down to click a selfie with her. Another picture is of Basil, Elizabeth, and Hope posing with Mammootty. Anurag Kashyap commented under the post, writing, “Love him so much (heart emoji).” Darshana Rajendran wrote, “Aww send me Hopey and Mamukka selfie :)” Amala Paul wrote, “Heart is full,” while Pearl Maaney commented with heart and puppy eye emojis.

Recent work

Last seen in Dominic and the Ladies' Purse and Bazooka this year, Mammootty will soon star in Patriot with Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban and Nayanthara. He also stars in the upcoming crime drama Kalamkaval. Basil was seen in Pravinkoodu Shappu, Ponman and Maranamass this year. He will soon star in the Tamil film Parasakthi.