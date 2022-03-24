Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Others / Bengali actor Abhishek Chatterjee dies at 58, Mamata Banerjee calls him 'talented and versatile'
others

Bengali actor Abhishek Chatterjee dies at 58, Mamata Banerjee calls him 'talented and versatile'

Bengali actor Abhishek Chatterjee has died. He was 58 years old and had worked in television shows and movies.
Abhishek Chatterjee has died at 58.
Updated on Mar 24, 2022 11:05 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Bengali film star Abhishek Chatterjee died of suspected heart attack in Kolkata in the wee hours of Thursday. He was 58 and is survived by his wife and daughter.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee offered condolences to his family. She wrote in a tweet, “Sad to know of the untimely demise of our young actor Abhishek Chatterjee . Abhishek was talented and versatile in his performances, and we shall miss him. It is a great loss for TV serials and our film industry. My condolences to his family and friends."

As per a report in The Telegraph, Abhishek fell ill while taking part in the shoot of a reality show on Wednesday. He died on Thursday.

Abhishek Chatterjee was one of the leading men of Bengali film industry in the late 80s and early 90s. Beginning his film journey with Path Bhola, directed by Tarun Majumdar, in the year 1986, Abhishek went on to act in several blockbuster Bengali movies.

RELATED STORIES

Some of his most well known movies are Bariwali and Dahan--both directed by Rituparna Sengupta. His commercial successes includes Sangharsho, Lathi, Bhai Amar Bhai. 

Once his star faded in the film industry, he started a successful stint in the traditional yatra circuit. Thus his name endured with the rural masses. In the last few years, Abhishek made a comeback to the small screen playing a character in the hit serial Kharkuto. He was recently filming a reality show called Ismart Jodi anchored by Jeet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
mamata banerjee tollywood
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP