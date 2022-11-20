Bengali actor Aindrila Sharma dies at 24 after multiple cardiac arrests, Tollywood mourns her loss

Bengali actor Aindrila Sharma died on Sunday afternoon after a days-long battle. As per sources, the 24-year-old suffered multiple cardiac arrests in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, which worsened her condition. She had been admitted to a hospital in Kolkata for over two weeks after suffering a brain stroke on November 1. Many artistes from the Bengali entertainment industries paid tribute to the young actor. Also read: Bengali actor Aindrila Sharma on ventilator support

As per sources, Aindrila, who was on ventilator support, suffered multiple cardiac arrests on Saturday night. She died at 12.59 pm despite efforts by the medical team present to revive her. The actor had been rushed to a hospital in Kolkata on November 1 after she suffered a brain stroke. She had been on ventilator support over the last several days. She had also undergone a surgery during her 20-day stay in the hospital.

Many actors from the Bengali industry took to Twitter to mourn her death. “Stay in peace Aindrila. Let Aindrila’s will power be our inspiration,” tweeted Prosenjit Chatterjee. Actor Jeet extended condolences to Aindrila’s boyfriend, actor Sabyasachi Chowdhury, and wrote, “My deepest condolences for her family & fans..Stay strong #SabyasachiChowdhury no words can suffice the pain you are going through.” Composer and filmmaker Indraadip Dasgupta tweeted, “Long live Aindrila in our hearts and memories…. It’s just a transition for a soul like you to the next level …. You are the best.”

On Saturday, Aindrila’s boyfriend Sabyasachi had posted on Facebook that her condition had been improving and refuted reports of her death. However, he deleted his Facebook posts later on as reports emerged of her condition deteriorating.

Aindrila, who made her screen debut with Jhumur, was part of TV shows like Jibon Jyoti and Jiyon Kathi. She also appeared in a few Bengali OTT projects. She was a two-time cancer survivor.

