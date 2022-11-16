Bengali actor Aindrila Sharma on ventilator support, suffers multiple cardiac arrests again

Bengali actor Aindrila Sharma suffered from multiple heart attacks on Tuesday, as per the latest update. She was given Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) as per the authority of the Kolkata hospital where she is currently admitted. She is currently on ventilator support and her condition is quite fragile.

Aindrila was hospitalised on November 1 after suffering a brain stroke. She suffered from a intracranial haemorrhage and underwent left frontotemporoparietal de-compressive craniotomy surgery. According to Anandabazar.com, the actor’s new CT scan reports showed blood clots in her brain, which is on the opposite side her head, where she was operated on.

Doctors have informed that it isn’t possible to operate on the new blood clot. However, new medicines have been introduced to reduce them. However, her infection remains serious and it’s yet to be seen how she responds to them.

Earlier, Aindrila’s boyfriend and actor Sabyasachi Chowdhury took to social media and urged everyone to ‘pray for a miracle.’ “I never thought that I would write this here. However, today is the day. Pray for Aindrila. Pray for a miracle. Pray for the supernatural. She is fighting against all odds, beyond human,” he wrote.

Soon after he shared the post, fans from all over, sent their prayers. Joining them, celebrities like Parambarata Chatterjee, Jeetu Kamal, Pousali Banerjee, Anindya Chatterjee, Sudipta Chakraborty and Gourab Roy Chowdhury among others extended their support as well.

Aindrila is a cancer survivor who was declared cancer-free twice, before she suffered from a brain stroke earlier this month. She made her TV debut with Jhumur and appeared in popular shows like Jibon Jyoti and Jiyon Kathi. She was also a part of few OTT projects.

