Abohoman actor Ananya Chatterjee slams death rumours after namesake’s death: ‘This is not done’

Bengali actor Ananya Chatterjee is upset after a news portal confused her with veteran actor Ananya Chatterjee, her namesake who died on August 26. Clearing the confusion, the National award-winning actor shared a note on Facebook and updated fans her well-being. She also said that many people have reached out to her after her fake death report. Also read: I would love to be part of a dance reality show: Ananya Chatterjee

Ananya shared a screenshot of one such fake death report and assured her fans about her safety. She wrote, “Ananya di was a good human being, we have worked together. She used to be a very happy person. Her sudden death is tragic. I pray for her soul. There was a time when production houses used to get really confused between us. But, this was during the time when we had landlines, and now, when we have social media and cell phones. To continue this even after her death is injustice. This is not done. I am correcting the mistake here. For those who were worried about me, I want to let you all know that our senior actor Ananya Chatterjee has left us. She was an established actor. I pay my respects here.”

Ananya Chattejee's Facebook post.

After the article was removed from the website, the 45-year-old actor from Abohoman also said, “I am really, enormously touched by the concern you have shown towards me, the love that you have bestowed upon me. To all the people who have bn calling/texting me since yesterday, people who have bn writing on my social media timelines, I am truely, deeply humbled. Thank u for your love and blessings! Nothing can be more overwhelming.”

Veteran actor Ananya Chatterjee died on Friday. According to reports, the cause of her death was a lung infection and was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata for the same. She appeared in several Bengali TV shows and films, such as Sona Roder Gaan, Parvarti Sangbad Poonada Dootara Saath and others.

