Bengali film industry stakeholders decide on mandatory insurance in the wake of Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's death

The shocking death of Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee on March 29 has shaken the Bengali entertainment industry. The actor, 43, died after drowning while shooting for the Bengali soap Bholebaba Paar Karega. As per the latest update on news agency PTI, stakeholders of the entertainment industry in Tollygunge decided that all Bengali movies will be insured as part of a set of new safety measures for the film industry in the wake of recent incidents, including the death of actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee.

What are the new changes?

The stakeholders in the Bengali film industry have decided to provide insurance for all movies.

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The joint meeting, attended by senior office-bearers of Eastern India Motion Pictures Association (EIMPA) and the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists' Forum, was convened to review safety protocols on film sets and draft a new standard operating procedure (SOP).

EIMPA president Piya Sengupta, chairman Ritabrata Bhattacharya, and producers including Rana Sarkar and Pradip Nandy attended the meeting, while producer Shrikant Mohta joined virtually. Senior Artists' Forum member Prosenjit Chatterjee, forum secretary Shantilal Mukhopadhyay and actor Bidipta Chakraborty were present among others.

"Along with film insurance, we have discussed several measures to prevent accidents on sets. A written SOP will be shared soon," Sarkar said. The proposed insurance cover will depend on the budget of each film, but it will take care of all aspects. Sengupta told reporters that Rahul's death on March 30 exposed gaps in safety practices. "While working together, we may have become a bit unorganised in some areas. Rahul showed us that we need to be more structured," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} To a question on enforcing discipline on issues like introducing a code of conduct, including possible restrictions on alcohol consumption and smoking during shoots, Bidipta said, "We touched on all such issues, and a decision will be arrived at soon." What caused Rahul's death? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To a question on enforcing discipline on issues like introducing a code of conduct, including possible restrictions on alcohol consumption and smoking during shoots, Bidipta said, "We touched on all such issues, and a decision will be arrived at soon." What caused Rahul's death? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The accident occurred when Rahul was shooting for the Bengali soap alongside co-actor Sweta Mishra. Officials stated that the two were allegedly performing a dance sequence in knee-deep water when they suddenly slipped into a ditch. Both were rushed to Digha Hospital; however, Rahul could not be saved. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accident occurred when Rahul was shooting for the Bengali soap alongside co-actor Sweta Mishra. Officials stated that the two were allegedly performing a dance sequence in knee-deep water when they suddenly slipped into a ditch. Both were rushed to Digha Hospital; however, Rahul could not be saved. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sharing details of the incident, SP Balasore Pratyush Diwakar said that Talsari police first received information from Digha police, after which further action was taken. Police also noted that the shooting team had not obtained permission to film at the location. Authorities from Talsari are now coordinating with Digha police to investigate the matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing details of the incident, SP Balasore Pratyush Diwakar said that Talsari police first received information from Digha police, after which further action was taken. Police also noted that the shooting team had not obtained permission to film at the location. Authorities from Talsari are now coordinating with Digha police to investigate the matter. {{/usCountry}}

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Reacting to the news of Rahul's death, his wife Priyanka Sarkar wrote, “This is a time of immense grief and deep despair for us. In this difficult moment, we sincerely request space and privacy. There is a child, a mother, a family, and loved ones trying to navigate this loss together. We kindly urge our friends and colleagues in the media to respect our boundaries, refrain from intrusion, and allow us the dignity to grieve in peace. Your understanding and support mean more than ever at this time.”

(via inputs from PTI)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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