Rahul Arunoday Banerjee death: Wife Priyanka Sarkar files FIR in Odisha, police to investigate criminal conspiracy

Actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's wife has filed a complaint with Odisha Police after the death of the actor last week. Officials from the Talasari Marine police station said that after a complaint from Priyanka Sarkar, an FIR was registered on Friday night. Rahul Arunoday Banerjee was a known face and name in the Bengali entertainment industry. (Rahul Arunoday Banerjee on Instagram)

FIR filed in Odisha in Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's death Rahul Arunoday Banerjee allegedly drowned during a shoot of a Bengali television serial at Talsari beach in Balasore district. The 43-year-old was shooting for a TV show at the beach on March 29, when he accidentally slipped into seawater. He was declared dead by a doctor at a Digha hospital, where he was taken by his associates, the police said.

On Saturday night, his wife, Priyanka Sarkar, filed a complaint urging the investigation of his death. Police officials told PTI that they will investigate from all angles, including any criminal conspiracy to the incident and evidence will be collected before coming to a definite conclusion.

On Saturday, the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists' Forum on Saturday had lodged a complaint at the Regent Park police station in Kolkata against the producers in connection with the incident. Kolkata Police said the complaint was treated as a 'Zero FIR' against the serial's producers, accusing them of conducting the shoot in a "negligent manner" that endangered human lives.

Zero FIR in Kolkata against producers "On March 29, during the shooting of television serial 'Bholey Baba Par Karega' at Talsari near Digha, our colleague and forum member, actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, tragically passed away due to an accidental drowning," the forum said in a statement on Friday night. "In this regard, the forum, on behalf of its members, sought legal advice to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident. Accordingly, a formal letter was sent to the production house.... on April 1 seeking clarification," West Bengal Motion Pictures Artists' Forum's statement said.

Rahul Banerjee started his career in the early 2000s, acted in several critically acclaimed Bengali films and TV soaps. He rose to fame with the 2008 Bengali film Chirodini Tumi Je Amar, directed by Raj Chakraborty and starring him opposite Priyanka Sarkar.

He then went on to feature in films like Jackpot, Love Circus, Shono Mon Boli Tomay and more. He was also a part of several television shows such as Geeta LLB, Horogouri Pice Hotel, Desher Maati and Tumi Ashbe Bole, among others. Later, he also started hosting a podcast, which gained popularity.