Rahul Arunoday Banerjee’s last video from Bholebaba Paar Karega shoot surfaces online after his death. Watch

The clip that has surfaced online captures Rahul’s final moments before his death. In the video, Rahul is seen shooting on a road with cars positioned around the set. Dressed in a green shirt, he is seen performing with one of his female co-stars. He was filming for his show Bholebaba Paar Karega.

On Sunday, Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee died at the age of 43 after drowning in the sea at Talsari Beach in Odisha. His death has left the entire Bengali entertainment industry in mourning. Now, his last video from the shoot of his show Bholebaba Paar Karega has surfaced online.

About Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's death Moments after the shoot, he reportedly entered the sea at Talsari Beach. When he did not return for some time, crew members noticed that he was drowning. He was later pulled out of the water and rushed to the hospital. However, he was declared dead on arrival.

Bholebaba Paar Karega producer Leena Gangopadhyay also expressed shock over Rahul’s death, claiming that there was no scene in the script that involved going into the water. She said, "How can someone be okay in a situation like this? There was not a scene involving any water body in the screenplay. I am hearing that during that time many people had told him not to go into the water. Moreover, many other artists had left in their cars. He didn't listen to anyone. I was not there on the spot, and at this time I am not in the condition to speak," as quoted by Anandabazar Patrika.

A West Bengal Police officer told PTI, "We have contacted our counterparts in Odisha to ascertain the sequence of events. A case of unnatural death has been registered at Digha police station as well. We are also talking to his production team members and eyewitnesses."

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee is survived by his wife, Priyanka Sarkar, and their 13-year-old son, Sahaj. While Priyanka and Rahul had parted ways and filed for divorce in 2018, they reportedly reunited in 2022 for the sake of their son. Priyanka urged people to let the family grieve in peace and wrote, "This is a time of immense grief and deep despair for us. In this difficult moment, we sincerely request space and privacy. There is a child, a mother, a family, and loved ones trying to navigate this loss together. We kindly urge our friends and colleagues in the media to respect our boundaries, refrain from intrusion, and allow us the dignity to grieve in peace. Your understanding and support mean more than ever at this time."