Rahul Arunoday Banerjee and Priyanka Sarkar’s love story: From divorce to reuniting for 13-year-old son Sajjad

Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee passed away at the age of 43 following a tragic drowning incident at Talsari Beach in Odisha. His sudden demise has sent shockwaves through the Bengali film industry and among his fans. He is survived by his wife, actor Priyanka Sarkar, and their 13-year-old son, Sahaj. Rahul Arunoday Banerjee with wife Priyanka Sarkar and son Sajjad.

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee and Priyanka Sarkar’s love story Rahul fell in love with Priyanka when she was still a teenager. In the beginning, Priyanka had rejected Rahul’s offer to cast her as his heroine in films. However, fate had other plans. Their paths changed with the 2008 film Chirodini Tumi Je Amar, where their on-screen chemistry soon blossomed into a real-life romance. After dating for a couple of years, the two actors tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony. In 2013, they welcomed their son, Sahaj.

Priyanka later stepped back from work to focus on motherhood. However, their marriage soon hit a rough patch. Within a year of their son’s birth, differences reportedly began to surface, eventually leading to their separation. Priyanka largely raised Sahaj on her own for several years. In 2018, the couple also filed for divorce, signalling what seemed to be the end of their relationship.

During their time apart, both Rahul and Priyanka were reportedly linked to other people within the industry. While Rahul’s name was associated with a few of his co-actors, Priyanka too was rumoured to be in a relationship with a photographer. Despite the distance and speculation, the two gradually found their way back to each other.

Rahul and Priyanka eventually decided to reconcile, especially for the sake of their son. Since 2022, they had often been spotted together at public events and festivals, celebrating occasions like Durga Puja and Holi as a family. Rahul himself had confirmed that they had reunited and had also taken steps to withdraw their divorce case. Since then, they had stood by each other through both good and difficult times.

The news of Rahul’s untimely demise came as a devastating shock for Priyanka. On Sunday night, she shared a statement on social media that read, "This is a time of immense grief and deep despair for us. In this difficult moment, we sincerely request space and privacy. There is a child, a mother, a family, and loved ones trying to navigate this loss together. We kindly urge our friends and colleagues in the media to respect our boundaries, refrain from intrusion, and allow us the dignity to grieve in peace." She concluded by saying, "Your understanding and support mean more than ever at this time."

About Rahul Arunoday Banerjee’s death Rahul was shooting for his show, Bhole Baba Paar Karega, in Odisha when the incident occurred. One of his co-stars, Diganta Bagchi, claimed that after the shoot, Rahul went alone into the water but got entangled in something underneath. Suddenly, crew members noticed that he was drowning and rushed to pull him out of the water. The actor was taken to hospital, but was declared dead.

A West Bengal Police officer told PTI that the actor was declared dead at Digha hospital after being brought there from a sea beach in neighbouring Odisha. "We have contacted our counterparts in Odisha to ascertain the sequence of events. A case of unnatural death has been registered at Digha police station as well. We are also talking to his production team members and eyewitnesses," the official said.