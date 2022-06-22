Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh fails to appear in court in divorce case, lawyer says he is busy shooting

Popular Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh and his wife Jyoti Singh are embroiled in a divorce case in a Bihar court currently. On Tuesday, the last hearing of the case, both failed to appear in court for the proceedings, forcing the court to postpone the hearing. Upon being asked, Pawan’s lawyer told the court the actor did not appear in court as he was busy shooting. Also Read: Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh files FIR against singer Pawan Singh, alleges he threatened to kill her

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pawan married Jyoti in 2018 in a small ceremony in Ballia attended only by family and close friends. This is the actor’s second marriage. His first marriage to Neelam Singh ended in tragedy back in 2015 when Neelam killed herself.

As per a Navbharat Times report, appearing on behalf of Pawan, his lawyer Sudama Singh told the court that his client could not be present as he was busy shooting. He also stated that Pawan’s presence wasn’t needed for the hearing. The court has now asked Jyoti to file her statement in writing, following which Pawan will have to respond in writing as well.

Jyoti had filed for divorce in the family court in Arrah in October 2021, alleging Pawan verbally and physically abused her. As per the report in Navbharat Times, Jyoti had demanded alimony of ₹3.5 lakh per month. Pawan denied these allegations in a hearing in April this year. The previous hearing was in May when the court suggested counseling for the two. They had to appear for the same on June 21 but he didn't.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pawan Singh is one of the most popular Bhojpuri actors currently, having appeared in hits like Pratigya (2008), Saugandh Ganga Maiya Ke (2012) and Sher Singh (2019). He has received two International Bhojpuri Film Awards.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.