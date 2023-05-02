Blackpink’s Jennie and Song Hye Kyo come together for selfie at Met Gala 2023, BTS gives it a miss

Only a handful of Korean celebrities were seen at Met Gala 2023 and among them was Blackpink's member Jennie and the Descendants Of The Sun actor Song Hye Kyo. After the New York event, the actor treated fans to a selfie with the K-pop idol. Their photo left fans on Twitter asking for more. Also read: Priyanka Chopra wore a ₹204 crore diamond necklace to Met Gala

Blackpink’s Jennie and Song Hye Kyo at Met Gala 2023. (Photo: Fan account/Twitter)(twitter)

The photo featured Song Hye Kyo and Jennie inside the Met Gala event. While the actor flaunted her subtle smile for the camera, Jennie kept it intense with her pose. While Song Hye Kyo wore a blushing pink Fendi gown, Jennie came in a Chanel look.

Reacting to their photo, a fan wrote on Twitter, “Really dream come true!!! The two queens are finally one frame!” “SongHyeKyo looks like she is in mid 20's.. So stunning,” added another one. Someone else said, “#SongHyeKyo looks stunning...she looks so young here.”

At the biggest fashion event in the city, Song Hye Kyo was styled by Kim Jones. Her Fendi look was styled with a messy braided hairdo adorned with minimal hair accessories. She completed her outfit with a mini clutch bag and simple dewy makeup.

Jennie, on the other hand, was dubbed as 'Human Chanel' by her fans. She is the brand ambassador of Chanel. She slipped into an archival Chanel ribbon dress with a matching black choker ribbon, gloves and high heels. She elevated her look further with sleek hair and minimal makeup.

Jennie and Song Hye Kyo also posed with Korean model Choi So Ra in a picture. The actor also met Michelle Yeoh at the event. It was Song Hye Kyo's Met Gala debut.

Song Hye Kyo with actor Michelle Yeoh at Met Gala 2023.

In attendance was also Jackson Wang. He recently wrapped up his concert in Vancouver and attended his first Met Gala night. He was dressed in a head-to-toe black Louis Vuitton suit. It also came with black shades and gloves. All celebrities paid tribute to late icon Karl Lagerfeld as this year's theme was based on the Costume Institute's spring show “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

However, fans on the micro-blogging site also expressed their disappointment with the absence of BTS members. While Jimin was rumoured to be a part of this year's guest list, many also expected to see Blackpink member Rose at the event.

