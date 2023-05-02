Priyanka Chopra wore a 204 crore diamond necklace to Met Gala. Take a closer look

Priyanka Chopra was a delight in black and white at the star-studded MET Gala but the expensive necklace she wore with the outfit was a star in its own right. The actor is a brand ambassador for the jewellery brand Bulgari and wore a necklace from the same brand. The necklace had a blue laguna diamond which is alone worth at least ₹25 million, that translates to ₹204.5 crore. Also read: Also read: Met Gala 2023 live updates: Alia Bhatt greets fans, Priyanka Chopra shares behind-the-scene pics Priyanka Chopra wore a Bulgari blue laguna worth $25 million to MET Gala.

This also seems to be the reason behind Priyanka's candid picture which had her mouth open as she wore the necklace while standing in front of a mirror. The picture was among the bunch of photos she shared from her MET Gala outing with husband and singer-actor Nick Jonas. The two were twinning in black and white.

According to International Gemological Institute, the blue laguna in the necklace worn by Priyanka is the largest blue diamond in a Bulgari piece, and the most valuable gemstone ever sold by Bulgari. It is said to go for auction at Sotheby’s Luxury Week in Geneva on May 12, with a pre-sale estimate of more than $25 million.

Priyanka Chopra shows her necklace with a smile.

Priyanka Chopra shared a closeup picture of the necklace.

Priyanka shared several pictures in which she also shared a closeup picture of the necklace. She wore it with a black Valentino gown with a thigh-high slit and dramatic gloves and pumps.

This year's MET Gala theme was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer. Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, spent decades creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label.

After their MET Gala appearance, Priyanka and Nick changed costumes to head to the after-party. While Nick slipped into an informal black blazer, loose pants and white sneakers, Priyanka wore a red shirt gown with a thigh-high slit. She again wore black high pump heels with it. Nick also shared a video on his TikTok which showed Priyanka aping Doja Cat's ‘meow’ while doing a fake interview with Nick.

