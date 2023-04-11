Shocking truth! Brooke Shields' age in 'Pretty Baby' will leave you speechless

The release of Brooke Shields' documentary, "Pretty Baby," has sparked renewed interest in the controversial 1978 movie that shot her to stardom. But as viewers watch the film through a modern lens, one question has arisen: how old was Shields when she portrayed Violet, a young girl forced into prostitution in New Orleans?

The answer is shocking. Shields was only 11 years old during the making of the film, which saw her appear nude twice and share an on-screen kiss with Keith Carradine, a grown man. The film, which was produced by Paramount Pictures and brought in $5.8 million at the box office, was highly controversial even then, and met with mixed reviews.

The plot, based on a book by Al Rose, revolves around the events in the notorious red-light district of Storyville, New Orleans, where Hattie (played by Susan Sarandon), a sex worker, meets Bellocq (played by Keith Carradine) at the brothel where she lives and works. Bellocq befriends Hattie's 12-year-old daughter, Violet, who is played by Shields. The relationship between Violet and Bellocq is disturbing by today's standards, with scenes including a kiss between the young girl and the adult man and an auction selling off her virginity to the highest bidder.

"Pretty Baby" was not the only scandalous movie in which Shields appeared. She also starred in "Blue Lagoon" (1980) at age 14 and "Endless Love" (1981) at age 15 going on 16. In the documentary, Shields discusses the discrepancy between her onscreen and private lives, revealing that while she lost her virginity multiple times in these films, in reality, she had never had sex.

While Shields' early roles may have been deemed as an international sex symbol, the actress has since moved on to more conventional roles and works as an advocate for postpartum depression awareness and treatment. The documentary "Pretty Baby" is available to stream on Hulu, shedding new light on the controversies surrounding Shields' early career.