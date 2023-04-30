BTS' Jimin makes surprise appearance at Suga's solo concert - Fans can't get enough of Yoonmin

BTS member Suga, known by his stage name Agust D, has taken the world by storm with his first official solo album, 'D-Day.' The release marks the end of a trilogy that began in 2016 with 'Agust D' and continued with 'D-2.' To celebrate the success of his album, Suga has embarked on a solo concert tour, making him the first BTS member to venture on an individual tour.

BTS member Suga, also known as Agust D, wows fans as he becomes the first Bangtan member to embark on a solo world tour, with a surprise appearance by fellow member Jimin.(Twitter, Weverse)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The SUGA | Agust D 'D-DAY' tour kicked off with two back-to-back shows in New York, where Suga set the stage ablaze with his electrifying performances. The concert was a huge success, attracting fans from all over the world who eagerly awaited the opportunity to see their beloved idol in action.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One of the most exciting moments of the concert came when Suga introduced his fellow BTS member, Jimin, who happened to be in New York for the grand opening of Tiffany & Co.'s flagship store. Jimin, always supportive of his bandmates, decided to attend Suga's show on the 29th to show his love and encouragement. As the audience erupted with cheers, Suga playfully reminded everyone to focus on him, jokingly stating, "This is my concert!"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following the exhilarating performance, Suga connected with his fans through a live on Weverse, during which Jimin made a surprise appearance. The two members shared lighthearted banter, discussing the possibility of Jimin joining Suga on stage for a performance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jimin's attendance at Suga's concert sent fans into a frenzy, and the hashtag #Yoonmin quickly trended on Twitter. Suga later revealed during a Weverse Live session that Jimin had been with him before he took the stage, providing constant support and motivation. Suga couldn't resist extending another invitation to Jimin, this time to perform their collaboration track, "Tony Montana," together. Given their close bond, fans wouldn't be surprised if the dynamic duo graced the stage together in future concerts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In addition to his concert success, Suga has also made waves as the new global ambassador of the NBA. The talented artist expressed his excitement at this opportunity, sharing his lifelong passion for both music and basketball. Suga hinted at exciting collaborations planned with the league in the coming months, leaving fans eagerly anticipating what's in store.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON