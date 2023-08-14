Calvin Klein's new fall lineup includes BLACKPINK's Jennie, BTS' Jungkook, & more

Calvin Klein's latest fall campaign is turning up the heat with a star-studded lineup that includes some of today's hottest talents. Joining the ranks of brand ambassadors Jennie, Jungkook, and Kendall Jenner are the dynamic duo Alexa Demie and Kid Cudi.

Capturing sensuality and playfulness

Calvin Klein's sizzling fall campaign features stars like Alexa Demie and Kid Cudi alongside ambassadors Jennie, Jung Kook, and Kendall Jenner.(Photo by Twitter/yoonkoous)

This fall, Calvin Klein is all about celebrating sensuality, confidence, and playfulness, and their new campaign does just that. The campaign features vignettes that bring out the unique essence of each talent, all captured through the artistic lens of famed directors and photographers Inez & Vinoodh.

Diverse personalities, distinct environments

Each talent's individuality shines through as they are immersed in carefully curated environments, creating a sense of realism that is simultaneously larger than life. Alexa Demie, the actress and singer known for her role in HBO's "Euphoria," flaunts the new Calvin Klein underwear. Meanwhile, Kid Cudi, the multi-talented rapper, singer, and fashion designer, exudes confidence in Calvin Klein Underwear and Jeans.

Jennie, the talented South Korean singer, and rapper from the girl group Blackpink, effortlessly rocks a mix of casual and refined underwear and jeans looks. Jungkook of BTS adds a playful energy, moving with a carefree spirit in classic Calvin Klein Jeans. And, of course, Kendall Jenner embodies her signature femininity in Calvin Klein womenswear.

A reinvention of Calvin Klein's image

According to Jonathan Bottomley, global chief marketing officer of Calvin Klein, this campaign marks a new era for the brand. "It's the next iteration of our strategy to reshape the image of the brand, reclaiming our core equities of confidence and sensuality, while igniting Calvin's unique ability to create culture," he explains.

Bottomley emphasizes the strategic selection of ambassadors, chosen for their authentic connection to the brand and their influence in key markets. Each talent represents a different facet of Calvin Klein's assortment, covering underwear, jeans, and, for the first time in years, womenswear.

Previous success and anticipated impact

Thanks to Jennie, Jungkook, and Jenner, Bottomley noted the previous campaign's success, stating, "Our Spring '23 campaign achieved remarkable consumer engagement, amassing 1.7 billion impressions through PR and social media. It brought in 1.6 million new social platform followers within half a year, and substantially boosted traffic to our e-commerce sites. Regarding the new campaign, the content is finely tuned to captivate and delight, featuring impactful performances, daring editing, and culturally significant music selections."

The fall campaign is set to follow suit, with captivating performances, bold editing, and culture-defining music choices that promise to captivate audiences. The campaign will launch on calvinklein.com, accompanied by videos and extended content on Calvin Klein's social channels. High-impact out-of-home placements and strategic media partnerships will ensure a saturated launch effect, further solidifying Calvin Klein's iconic status.

As fall approaches, Calvin Klein's collection emphasizes minimal, modern, and sensual design codes across various categories, including underwear, jeans, apparel, and accessories.

