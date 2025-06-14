Celebrate Father’s Day with iconic reel dads who impressed us with tales of undying love, sacrifice and more

Whether it is Abba, Papa, or Appa - A father’s love and special bond with his child remain the same in every language. As we celebrate this Father’s Day, let’s trace some iconic father-son duos of Indian cinema. From a doting father in Jersey to a supportive dad in Anaganaga, here are some inspiring tales of love, sacrifice, and responsibility that are bound to impress you. Notably, all these poignant drama films are available to watch on OTTplay Premium. This Father’s Day, revisit some classic family drama films that showcase the resilience of this strong paternal bond. Waqt: The Race Against Time, Jersey

The movie explores the father-son bond with a key focus on teaching philosophy and the contrast between traditional and unconventional methods of schooling. Sunny Sanjay’s Telugu film stars Sumanth, Kajal Choudhary, and Viharsh play the lead. The plot revolves around a schoolteacher who strives to focus on value-based education and unconventional methods rather than grade-based education. It is a compelling watch due to its strong narrative.

Adapted from Aatish Kapadia’s Gujarati play, this family drama film features the star-studded ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, and Shefali Shah in the lead. The plot revolves around a toy factory owner named Ishwar Chandra Thakur (Amitabh Bachchan), who decides to make his spoiled son responsible after discovering his illness. Akshay Kumar plays the reckless son alongside Priyanka as his wife. From peppy Holi songs like ‘Do Me A Favour’ to the touching father-son dialogues and moments, the movie will remain close to your heart.

Starring Suriya in the dual roles of father and son, this popular action-packed romance film perfectly blends family drama and romance. The plot follows a son who reflects on his blurred past and traces his life moments with his father after his death. The poignant narrative about the father-son relationship will keep you hooked and is an ideal watch on the special eve of Father’s Day. Simran and Sameera Reddy also play important roles.

VM Vinu's family drama film garnered praise for its well-crafted plot and emerged as a blockbuster. Featuring Mohanlal in the titular role, the plot revolves around the elder son of a family who struggles to balance his personal and professional lives while being a good Samaritan to his villagers. His life takes a drastic turn when his dying father reveals having a secret life with another woman and asks for his help. Devayani, Nedumudi Venu, Harisree Ashokan, Riyaz Khan, and Jagathy Sreekumar appear in significant roles.

Featuring Nani as a doting father, this heartwarming sports drama film captured hearts with its narrative and performances. The story centers on a former cricketer who goes against the odds of society and age constraints to return to the cricket field to fulfill the eponymous wish of his beloved son. Explore a beautiful tale of fatherly love, aspirations, and devotion with this sports drama. Shraddha Srinath and Ronit Kamra also play pivotal roles. The movie was later remade in Hindi with Shahid Kapoor playing Nani’s role from the original cast.