Chandrayaan-3 touchdown: India's historic moment to stream on Disney+ Hotstar and National Geographic from 4 pm

Chandryaan-3 will land on the moon's surface at 6.04pm today. Ahead of the historic landing, National Geographic has now announced that Chandrayaan 3’s soft landing on the moon will be available to be live-streamed across National Geographic Channel and Disney+ Hotstar from 4 PM on Wednesday. (Also read: Chandrayaan-3: Amitabh Bachchan to R Madhavan, celebs look forward to the historic moon landing) ISRO's ambitious Chandrayaan 3's Lander Module (LM) is all set to touch down the lunar surface.(PTI)

Where to watch live

Taking to its Instagram handle, the streaming site posted, “This is your invitation to be part of history. Watch India’s historic touchdown, Chandrayaan 3 Live #countdowntohistory on 23 August at 4 pm on National Geographic and Disney Plus Hotstar.” The live will be hosted by Gaurav Kapoor and leading space experts.

India will become the first country to soft-land on the south pole of the moon which is anticipated because of the possibility of finding water. Chandrayaan-3 entered the lunar orbit on August 5. Thereafter, on August 6,9,14 and 16, the orbit reduction manoeuvers were carried out before the separation of both modules -- rover and lander-- on August 17.

Celeb reactions

Several Bollywood stars have taken to social media to react ahead of the historic landing. Amitabh Bachchan said on Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, "Kal shaam ko jab chand niklega na, toh uss chand ki mitti par humare desh ke kadmon ki chaap hogi (Tomorrow when the moon appears, it will bear the footprints of our country)."

R Madhavan, who made Rocketry: The Nambi Effect tweeted, “Chandrayaan-3 WILL BE ABSOLUTE SUCCESS- - MARK MY WORDS. Congratulations @isro .. IN ADVANCE.. on this spectacular success.. I AM SO SO HAPPY AND PROUD... congratulations to @NambiNOfficial too.. Vikas engine delivers yet once again during the launch.”

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor said at a recent event, “It's a great and proud moment for India and all the Indians. You feel that pride in your heart. As Indians, all of us right now, are waiting to watch it. A lot of people are going to be glued to watching it. I am going to be doing that with my boys as well, with bated breath.”

Recently, National Geographic also released a special anthem to wish a successful soft landing for Chandrayaan-3 and applaud the efforts at the Indian Space Research Organisation.

