Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj returns to acting after a year, shares pic from sets

Meghana Raj Sarja, who lost her husband actor Chiranjeevi Sarja to a cardiac arrest last June, shared a picture from the sets of her new film.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 07:10 PM IST
Meghana Raj Sarja was last seen in Kannada film Kurukshetra in 2019.

Actor Meghana Raj Sarja on Friday returned to a film set after a gap of a year. She took to Instagram to reveal that she’s finally facing a film camera since her son Jr. Chiranjeevi Sarja has turned 9-month-old.

Meghana shared a photo from the sets where she is seen holding a script.

Sharing the photo, she wrote: “#JrC turns nine months old today and I celebrate by facing the camera after a year #backtobasics (sic).”

Meghana is yet to reveal details about the project. Her return was welcomed by many of her friends from the film fraternity including actors Nazriya Nazim, Prajwal and Samyuktha Hornad among others.

Meghana was last seen in Kannada film Kurukshetra, which released in 2019. She had taken a break from acting after she became pregnant. Last year in June, Meghana lost her husband Chiranjeevi Sarja to a massive cardiac arrest.

Also read: Sumona Chakravarti posts note on 'horrible feeling' after Kapil Sharma's post leaves her out

In a recent interview to to a leading daily, Meghana has recalled the night tragedy struck and how she wants the world to remember her husband.

Recalling the tragic night, Meghana said: “The one thing that stays with me the most, is how on the night of June 6, 2020, I was fast asleep while Chiranjeevi was still awake. At some point during the night, I opened my eyes, only to see that he was just gazing at me and smiling. I asked him what he was thinking and he said ‘nothing’. The look on his face that night will remain with me forever and I think of it every single day.”

