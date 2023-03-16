Chris Appleton can't stop gushing over his new relationship with Lukas Gage: 'I'm very much in love and grateful to....'

Chris Appleton, the celebrity hairstylist and entrepreneur, is smitten with his new partner, Euphoria star Lukas Gage. During an appearance on a show, he not only shares his hair tips but also talks about his blossoming romance. Chris expressed his happiness and love for Lukas and how grateful he is to have him as a special person in his life. The official Twitter page of The Drew Barrymore Show shared the clip where Chris revealed details about his new relationship, and many fans left messages in the comment section. (Also read: Adam Demos reacts to working with Sarah Shahi in Sex/Life: 'She is a goddess, I am her biggest fan for sure')

Chris Appleton confirms he is dating Lukas Gage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The official page of The Drew Barrymore Show, took to Twitter and shared the clip of Chris, and wrote, “Here's to love! Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton spills on his new relationship with @lukasgage.” He can was heard saying, “I'm very happy, very much in love. And I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. ”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He continued further, and said, “Love is a really special thing and I think meeting someone that you really connect with is really really special" to Barrymore when she asked, "Anyone in your life we should know about?"

Chris Appleton confirms he is dating Lukas Gage.

Moments later, Barrymore quickly added, “And you are such an amazing human being; I'm sorry, but you are like the world's great catch…I can't think of anyone who deserves happiness more…is there a photo of you guys? Look at you guys, and his name is Lukas Gage” after Chris explained he is very much in love. Then, he exclaimed, "Cheers to love!" and proceeds to lift Barrymore up in a joyful embrace.

Reacting to Chris confession of dating Lukas, one of their fans wrote, “So beautiful, here's to love. congrats Lukas and Chris!” Another fan commented, “This is so cute.” A person wrote, “I thought “the gays” were all about the looks??? Chris chose someone like Lukas?” Other one commented, “You look like a fool on your knees in front of that guy.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last month, Chris and Lukas fueled rumours about their romantic involvement after sharing pictures together from their luxurious holiday in Mexico.

Chris has worked with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and Ariana Grande. He has become one of the most sought-after hairstylists in the industry, known for his innovative and trendy styles. In addition to his work as a hairstylist, Appleton is also the founder and CEO of his own hair care line, Color Wow. Lukas is best known for his role as Tyler in the HBO series Euphoria, which garnered him critical acclaim. He began his acting career with small roles in movies like Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse and Assassination Nation. He has also appeared in TV shows like American Vandal, Love, and Shameless.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}