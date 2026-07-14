Christina Pazsitzky v Tom Segura net worth: Who is richer as podcast hosts divorce

Comedians and podcast hosts Christina Pazsitzky and Tom Segura are getting divorced after 18 years of marriage. The process was finalized over the last couple of months as per TMZ, which cited a source close to the couple. The news of the split, which had thus far been kept under wraps, has put focus on the individual net worth Christina Pazsitzky and Tom Segura.

Christina Pazsitzky and Tom Segura had kept the news of their split under wraps thus far. (X/@CinemaBurst)

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Here's all you need to know about who's richer.

Christina Pazsitzky net worth

Pazsitzky has a net worth of about $14 million as of 2026, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Most of her earnings come from her roles as a comedian and writer, as well as being a television personality.

Pazsitzky appeared in The Challenge, and Chelsea Lately. However, she's perhaps best known for the podcast released with now ex-husband Tom Segura, titled Your Mom's House. The two tied the knot in 2008.

Tom Segura net worth

Segura too has a net worth of about $14 million as of 2026, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Apart from the podcast with his now ex-wife, Segura is known for co-hosting the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast with actor Bert Kreischer.

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He is also known for his film and television show appearances. Some of his films include Instant Family and The Opening Act, while shows include Comedy Central Presents and Live at Gotham.

Thus both, Segura and Pazsitzky have similar net worth as per reports. While Segura and Pazsitzky might be splitting up, they plan to continue to co-host the show. Initially, fans had thought something was off from this very podcast, where the two usually co-hosted, but since April, they were hosting separately with different guests.

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Neither of the two has addressed the news of the divorce via official statements. Speaking of a possible cause for the split, the source close to the couple told TMZ that the divorce was 'amicable'. “They had a special and productive relationship, creating one of the most successful comedy podcast networks in the industry and, more importantly, two kids. They are taking different paths moving forward while remaining devoted to their children,” the publication reported.

Segura and Pazsitzky also co-founded YMH Studios, the popular podcast network. The couple had first met in the 1990s on the Los Angeles stand-up comedy circuit. They initially became friends, but the bonding grew as their previous relationships ended. The duo have two sons from their marriage – Ellis, born in 2016, and Julian, born in 2018.