Comedian Abhishek Upmanyu's hilarious take on being unmarried at 33 will leave you in splits: 'Iss trap mein mat phanso'

As the wedding season has taken over the industry and the country, popular comedian Abhishek Upmanyu shared a hilarious take on marriage and kids while revealing why he is still unmarried at 33. He has also shared a fun advice for the fans who struggling to say no for marriage to their parents.

Abhishek Upmanyu on being unmarried at 33

Abhishek Upmanyu took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a hilarious reason why he is still unmarried at 33. He wrote in a series of tweet, "Ek toh itni saari web series aur movies Padi Hain dekhni. Shaadi ke baad toh pakka he reh jaayengi. Pehle sirf akhbar hota tha jo dopehar tak khatam ho Jata Tha, Toh log sochte the chalo fir shaadi he kar lete Hain (There are so many web series and movies still in the watchlist. After marriage, it wouldn't pe possible to watch them. Earlier, there just used to be a newspaper which we'd end reading by noon and then people thought let's get married)."

He further added in Hindi, "That's why people used to have kids, to have some cute talks, entertainment. Now what will a child say that so many screenwriters cannot write? And the kids look cute only for a few years, after that they are eventually going to slam the door on your face." He went on to add how he even loves his parents but doesn't live with them and so why do people need to live together with the person they like.

He further took a dig at people who call having kids a 'profound feeling' and wrote in Hindi, "And those who say that after doing children, there is a feeling of profoundness. The are forced to say that as it takes so much money, time and effort. If they started saying it's useless, then the person would die of regret."

Abhishek Upmanyu advice for fans

Lastly, the comedian shared a hilarious piece of advice for those who are struggling to say no to their parents for marriage and wrote, "If your parents ask you to marry because they got married - then tell them that your parents had 6 children, you did not do it. Don't fall into the trap of marriage. You'll miss out on good content. Go and finish The Bear, Kumbalangi Nights, Premalu, Breaking Bad. End."

Abhishek Upmanyu's series of tweets had fans in splits. One of the users wrote, "I just forwarded this to my mom. Looking forward to fun times ahead." Another comment read, "I can hear you while I'm reading this (laughing emoji)." Another commented, "This looks more like a threat than thread (laughing emojis)."