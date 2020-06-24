e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 24, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Abhishek Upmanyu shares Khichdi recipe, says main ingredient is ‘bhookh’. Watch

Abhishek Upmanyu shares Khichdi recipe, says main ingredient is ‘bhookh’. Watch

The video of Khichdi recipe by Abhishek Upmanyu has now left people in splits.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 24, 2020 20:10 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Abhishek Upmanyu also goes on to list a special ingredient required to make khichdi and that is bhookh.
Abhishek Upmanyu also goes on to list a special ingredient required to make khichdi and that is bhookh. (YouTube/@AbhishekUpmanyu)
         

During all this time at home, there were many who discovered their talent of cooking. However, there were also those, who despite being forced to cook for themselves, missed out on the chance to hone their culinary skills. This may be because of a more chalta hai attitude kyunki bhookh hi toh mitani hain. If you relate to them, then there’s a chance that this video by comedian Abhishek Upmanyu will feel too close to home.

Shared on YouTube, the video details a step-by-step process of preparing Khichdi Abhishek Upmanyu-style. And since it’s a comedian preparing this dish, get ready to laugh out loud while watching this video.

In the video, Upmanyu starts by talking about the various ingredients needed for preparing the dish like, rice, dal, salt, spices, chilli powder, haldi powder, and 1/2 kg ghee.

He also goes on to list a special ingredient required to make khichdi and that is bhookh. Because why else would you make this dish unless you were super hungry.

In the video, Upmanyu also imparts some essential info about the importance of Khichdi and the origin of the dish – and somehow, it’ll all make sense.

Watch and learn:

We’ll give you some time to catch your breath because there’s a high chance that the video made you laugh out loud. Since being shared, the video has gathered over one million views – and still counting. Expectedly, people shared tons of comments on the post and they didn’t hold back while showing that the video tickled their funny bone.

“When he showed his khichdi in the cooker... it really looked like Maggi for some odd reason. Le me: isme ghee thoda or dalte hai,” wrote a YouTube user. “His adding of haldi reminds me of God adding problems to my life. ‘Thora aur’”, joked another. “My father scolding me. Le my sibling: thoda ghee or daal dete,” wrote a third.

Will you try out this recipe?

tags
top news
At 4-hr-long India-China border talks, focus on de-escalation and disengagement
At 4-hr-long India-China border talks, focus on de-escalation and disengagement
China admits casualties in Galwan clash, claims ‘numbers not very high’
China admits casualties in Galwan clash, claims ‘numbers not very high’
DGCA asks airlines to come up with SOP for handling unruly passengers
DGCA asks airlines to come up with SOP for handling unruly passengers
‘Sharad Pawar not our enemy’: Fadnavis on BJP MLC’s coronavirus remark
‘Sharad Pawar not our enemy’: Fadnavis on BJP MLC’s coronavirus remark
8 lakh man-days of employment for migrants over 125 days, says railways
8 lakh man-days of employment for migrants over 125 days, says railways
LIVE: West Bengal extends lockdown till July 31 to contain coronavirus spread
LIVE: West Bengal extends lockdown till July 31 to contain coronavirus spread
US Covid-19 cases surging, officials say it could worsen
US Covid-19 cases surging, officials say it could worsen
Getting passport to become easier: Watch minister Jaishankar’s announcement
Getting passport to become easier: Watch minister Jaishankar’s announcement
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePatanjali Covid-19 MedicineCovid-19 Cases IndiaPetrol PriceLadakhEarthquakeArvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In