Controversial Twitch star JiDion banned from NBA and WNBA events

JiDion, controversial Twitch star-turned-YouTuber known for his pranks and vlogs, has been banned from all NBA and WNBA events after his latest video.

JiDIon Adams(Twitch)

The video, titled “Don’t Sleep on the WNBA!” shows JiDion trying to literally sleep at two different WNBA games, causing disruptions and getting kicked out.

JiDion Adams, is a former Twitch star who was banned from the platform last year for hate-raiding Pokimane, a popular streamer.

The two streamers later reconciled and made a video together.

JiDion sometimes goes by the alias “DeMarcus Cousins III” and has over 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube.

In the video, the controversial Twitch star buys sleep gear from a Target store and goes to a Minnesota Lynx game, where he wears pajamas and brings a pillow. He grabs a ball that goes out of bounds and tries to shoot it, which gets him ejected from the arena. He then flies to an Atlanta Dream game, where he buys multiple seats and lays down to nap in the front row. He is repeatedly told to stop and eventually escorted out of the stadium by security.

Outside, the YouTube star is informed that he is banned from all WNBA and NBA events.

This is not the first time JiDion has been thrown out of a sports event for his antics. He was also kicked out of the US Open last year for getting a haircut during a match, although he did not receive a lifetime ban as he did from Wimbledon.

The 22-year-old has expressed his wish to return to Twitch, but the streaming platform has denied his appeal after more than a year of waiting.

The Amazon-owned platform said his ban was due to “Extreme Harassment” and would not be lifted. JiDion may have to look for other streaming options in the future.

Meanwhile, the WNBA is gaining more popularity and recognition. The NBA 2K video game series has been releasing WNBA editions, with NBA 2K23 WNBA Edition featuring Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi on the cover. The game helps to promote the visibility and equality of the women’s basketball league.