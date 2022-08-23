Dhanashree Verma limps, drops Yuzvendra Chahal at airport in first appearance since split rumours. Watch

Dhanashree Verma was pictured dropping her husband Yuzvendra Chahal at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday. The couple, who recently battled divorce rumours, held hands and posed for the paparazzi. Dhanashree also held onto her husband as she limped due to her recent knee injury. Also Read| Dhanashree Verma declares she's off to ‘maika’ for a month, Yuzvendra celebrates

As they arrived at the airport, Yuzvendra Chahal stepped out of their car first and then walked to the other side to hold the car door for his wife. Dhanashree, who was spotted wearing a knee brace, took the cricketer's help to step out of the car and walk. In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, the two held onto each other as they smiled for the cameras.

They also posed for pictures with fans before Dhanashree made her way back to the car. Yuzvendra hugged her and helped her get into her seat before making his way back toward the airport. Fans wished Dhanashree a speedy recovery from her injury in the comments section. One commented, "Dhanashree has had knee surgery.. drop some positive comments." Another wrote for the couple, "Be happy guys." A third one wrote, "God bless you both."

Dhanashree had recently shared that she will be undergoing knee surgery as she refuted rumours about her and Yuzvendra's separation in a social media post. She had written alongside a series of sunkissed selfies on Sunday, "I had completely lost confidence due to my knee injury that happened while dancing (my last reel) & I landed up tearing my ACL ligament...But what has also got me through this is the support of my near & dear ones including My husband, my family and my closest friends. As recommended by the doctors, I will be undergoing my surgery if I wish to dance again in life."

In the post, Dhanashree also reacted to the rumours of a rift between her and Yuzvendra that started after she removed his last name from her name on Instagram. She wrote, "I am not going to let this injury or any baseless rumours take that away from me....Let’s spread joy and happiness and ignore everything else," signing off as DVC.

