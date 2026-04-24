Dhruva Sarja's KD The Devil trailer removed from YouTube due to ‘uncertified content’ weeks after Nora Fatehi song

The producers of Prem’s Dhruva Sarja-starrer KD: The Devil took down the film’s trailer a day after releasing it. They put out a statement claiming it was taken down for including ‘uncertified content’. This comes weeks after the Hindi version of a song from the film titled Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, starring Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi, had run into trouble and had to be taken down.

KD: The Devil trailer removed from YouTube

Shilpa Shetty, Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi and others star in KD: The Devil.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

KVN Productions released a statement about the trailer being taken down that read: “The trailer of KD: The Devil recently released on YouTube inadvertently included certain uncertified content during certification process. We have therefore taken down the trailer and will be uploading a revised version shortly, in compliance with the certification guidelines. We sincerely regret this oversight and remain fully committed to adhering to all certification norms.”

Internet calls out back to back issues

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The production house, which also helmed Yash’s Toxic, postponed and received flak for explicit content, and Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, delayed by the CBFC for months and eventually leaked online, faced the wrath of the internet. One person wrote, “KVN and CBFC, never ending love story.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The production house, which also helmed Yash’s Toxic, postponed and received flak for explicit content, and Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, delayed by the CBFC for months and eventually leaked online, faced the wrath of the internet. One person wrote, “KVN and CBFC, never ending love story.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} A miffed X (formerly Twitter) user commented, “What is really happening with KVN Productions? Jananayagan gets accessed by unauthorized freelancers and leaked online in HD quality. Now KD trailer has uncertified content? This is becoming a joke!” One wondered, “They can't even resolve these type of thing i dont how will they manage toxic with so much violence.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A miffed X (formerly Twitter) user commented, “What is really happening with KVN Productions? Jananayagan gets accessed by unauthorized freelancers and leaked online in HD quality. Now KD trailer has uncertified content? This is becoming a joke!” One wondered, “They can't even resolve these type of thing i dont how will they manage toxic with so much violence.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} An X user listed out, “Why you people do such things. Jan nayagan also facing issue, KD was also not upto the level, kabzaa was also below expectation toxic was also delayed due to whatever reason.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An X user listed out, “Why you people do such things. Jan nayagan also facing issue, KD was also not upto the level, kabzaa was also below expectation toxic was also delayed due to whatever reason.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Nora Fatehi song that received flak

The song Sarse Ninna Sarega Sarse from KD, released in Hindi as Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, ran into trouble for suggestive lyrics penned by the director, Prem. They were translated into Hindi by Raqueeb Alam. The song’s video and lyrics were termed ‘vulgar’ and ‘suggestive’ receiving immense backlash after release.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Nora, who starred in the song, insisted that she did not know the meaning of it when she danced. Mangli, who had sung it in all languages, claimed that a new version of the song was being recorded with different lyrics. The song had to be taken down from YouTube after the National Commission for Women (NCW) issued notices.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON