Did John-Paul Miller cheat on Mica Miller? Here's what court records reveal as Death of the Pastor's Wife streams

Netflix's new three-part true crime docuseries, Death of the Pastor's Wife, has renewed public interest in the marriage of South Carolina pastor John-Paul “JP” Miller and Mica Miller. Mica died by suicide in April 2024.

Mica Miller's friends and relatives have alleged that Pastor John-Paul Miller repeatedly engaged in extramarital relationships (Netflix)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

One of the central claims explored in the series is that JP repeatedly cheated on Mica during their marriage despite regularly delivering sermons about marital fidelity and resisting temptation.

Mica's friends and relatives have alleged that JP repeatedly engaged in extramarital relationships, which also included another member of Solid Rock Church in Myrtle Beach, where he served as pastor. They claim the alleged infidelity, along with what they describe as controlling behaviour, ultimately led Mica to seek a divorce.

Also read: JP Miller father: Who is Reginald Wayne Miller and where is he now? What to know as Death of the Pastor's Wife streams

Past sermons contrast with allegations

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} JP's public sermons contrast with the allegations about his private life, according to the documentary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} JP's public sermons contrast with the allegations about his private life, according to the documentary. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

During one sermon, JP told congregants that spouses should not “refuse sex” because doing so could lead to temptation. He also said that rejection in marriage could harden a husband's heart unless there was repentance and forgiveness.

“Do not refuse sex to each other, then Satan won't be able to tempt you because of your lack of self-control,” JP said in one sermon featured in the documentary. The series juxtaposes those sermons with accounts from Mica's relatives and friends.

According to the documentary, Mica asked her husband to sign an agreement promising to stop cheating after learning of one alleged affair. However, her loved ones claimed they later saw him with the same woman again. “Can you believe...And I don’t know if y’all get tempted. Maybe only pastors get tempted. ‘Kay? Maybe it’s only me,” JP had said in one of his sermons.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

They say that the incident convinced Mica to end the marriage.

Mica first met JP while attending his church as a teenager. She later became a worship leader. Both were married to other people when JP's first wife, Alison Williams, caught JP and Mica in a compromising situation in 2015. After divorcing their respective spouses, they married in November 2017.

Also read: Did John Paul Miller’s son Logan Hardee stalk Mica Miller? New claims emerge

What happened after Mica filed for divorce?

Mica served JP Miller with divorce papers in April 2024. Two days later, the 30-year-old was found dead from a gunshot wound at Lumber River State Park in North Carolina.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Authorities ruled her death a suicide after she called 911 and told dispatchers she intended to take her own life and wanted her family to know where she could be found. However, her family has continued to question the circumstances surrounding her death.

The documentary also highlighted the allegations that Mica experienced harassment during the separation. Friends and relatives say she posted videos online discussing abusive relationships.

JP also faces federal criminal charges unrelated to the cause of Mica's death. Prosecutors alleged he cyberstalked Mica between November 2022 and her death, posted a nude photograph of her online, placed tracking devices on her vehicle, repeatedly contacted her, interfered with her finances, and made false statements to investigators.

Miller has pleaded not guilty to all federal charges and is awaiting trial. He had also denied involvement in Mica's death and declined to participate in the Netflix documentary.