JP Miller father: Who is Reginald Wayne Miller and where is he now? What to know as Death of the Pastor's Wife streams
JP Miller's father Reginald Wayne Miller's ministry has been dogged by legal troubles and controversy for decades.
The release of Netflix's Death of the Pastor's Wife has reignited public interest in the death of Mica Miller, the estranged wife of South Carolina pastor John-Paul "JP" Miller. The documentary's renewed scrutiny has also fallen on his father, Reginald Wayne "Reg" Miller, a longtime evangelist whose ministry has faced years of legal and ethical controversies.
Reg Miller founded Cathedral Baptist Church and Cathedral Bible College in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in the early 1970s. Over the decades, he built an international evangelical network.
However, that network was then marred by a series of investigations and criminal proceedings that significantly damaged his ministry.
Deep Dive
Also read: Where are John Paul 'JP' Miller's children now? Latest update amid Netflix's Death of a Pastor's Wife
Who is Reginald Wayne Miller?
Reg Miller became a prominent religious figure through Cathedral Bible College. The college recruited students from several countries for ministry training. However, his organisation came under federal investigation after authorities alleged that foreign students were brought to the United States on religious visas but were underpaid while performing labour.
In 2014, a federal grand jury charged Miller with multiple offences for fraud in foreign labour contracting, visa fraud and minimum wage violations. Court records show that he later pleaded guilty to visa fraud-related charges as part of a plea agreement.
In 2015, he was sentenced to time already served, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $75,000 in restitution to former students. According to FITSNews, much of that restitution remains unpaid.
The legal case also accelerated the decline of Cathedral Bible College. Myrtle Beach officials separately cited campus buildings for safety violations. The former dormitories were eventually sold and later demolished after being deemed uninhabitable.
After completing supervised release, Miller rebranded his institution as All Nations Bible College and Seminary. Public reports cited by FITS News indicate that he later spent a significant amount of time in Pakistan conducting missionary work.
Also read: Is JP Miller still preaching? What happened to Solid Rock Church after Mica Miller’s death?
Where is Reg Miller now? Fresh allegations and civil lawsuits
Reg Miller again drew attention in 2024 after allegations from former ministry partners in Pakistan resurfaced online. Leaders associated with Lahore's Abundant Life Christian Assembly publicly claimed they had severed ties with him and accused him of fundraising without supporting their ministry.
Miller denied wrongdoing on social media and described the allegations as retaliation intended to damage his ministry. No criminal charges have resulted from those claims.
Separately, Reg Miller has been named in multiple civil lawsuits filed in South Carolina alongside his son, JP Miller. A lawsuit filed in 2025 alleged decades of sexual misconduct, grooming and institutional failures of Cathedral Hall Academy.
According to the FITS News report from 2024, Reverend Miller's last known location was in Pakistan.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More
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