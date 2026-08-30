JP Miller father: Who is Reginald Wayne Miller and where is he now? What to know as Death of the Pastor's Wife streams

However, that network was then marred by a series of investigations and criminal proceedings that significantly damaged his ministry.

Reg Miller founded Cathedral Baptist Church and Cathedral Bible College in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in the early 1970s. Over the decades, he built an international evangelical network.

The release of Netflix's Death of the Pastor's Wife has reignited public interest in the death of Mica Miller , the estranged wife of South Carolina pastor John-Paul "JP" Miller. The documentary's renewed scrutiny has also fallen on his father, Reginald Wayne "Reg" Miller, a longtime evangelist whose ministry has faced years of legal and ethical controversies.

What allegations have resurfaced against Reginald Wayne Miller in 2024?

What allegations have resurfaced against Reginald Wayne Miller in 2024?

How did the death of Mica Miller impact Solid Rock Church?

How did the death of Mica Miller impact Solid Rock Church?

What were the legal issues faced by Reginald Wayne Miller during his ministry?

What were the legal issues faced by Reginald Wayne Miller during his ministry?

Also read: Where are John Paul 'JP' Miller's children now? Latest update amid Netflix's Death of a Pastor's Wife

Who is Reginald Wayne Miller? Reg Miller became a prominent religious figure through Cathedral Bible College. The college recruited students from several countries for ministry training. However, his organisation came under federal investigation after authorities alleged that foreign students were brought to the United States on religious visas but were underpaid while performing labour.

In 2014, a federal grand jury charged Miller with multiple offences for fraud in foreign labour contracting, visa fraud and minimum wage violations. Court records show that he later pleaded guilty to visa fraud-related charges as part of a plea agreement.

In 2015, he was sentenced to time already served, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $75,000 in restitution to former students. According to FITSNews, much of that restitution remains unpaid.

The legal case also accelerated the decline of Cathedral Bible College. Myrtle Beach officials separately cited campus buildings for safety violations. The former dormitories were eventually sold and later demolished after being deemed uninhabitable.

After completing supervised release, Miller rebranded his institution as All Nations Bible College and Seminary. Public reports cited by FITS News indicate that he later spent a significant amount of time in Pakistan conducting missionary work.

Also read: Is JP Miller still preaching? What happened to Solid Rock Church after Mica Miller’s death?

Where is Reg Miller now? Fresh allegations and civil lawsuits Reg Miller again drew attention in 2024 after allegations from former ministry partners in Pakistan resurfaced online. Leaders associated with Lahore's Abundant Life Christian Assembly publicly claimed they had severed ties with him and accused him of fundraising without supporting their ministry.

Miller denied wrongdoing on social media and described the allegations as retaliation intended to damage his ministry. No criminal charges have resulted from those claims.

Separately, Reg Miller has been named in multiple civil lawsuits filed in South Carolina alongside his son, JP Miller. A lawsuit filed in 2025 alleged decades of sexual misconduct, grooming and institutional failures of Cathedral Hall Academy.

According to the FITS News report from 2024, Reverend Miller's last known location was in Pakistan.