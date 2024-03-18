Disney CEO Bob Iger was seen ‘fawning over’ Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce while dining in LA: Report

Disney CEO Bob Iger was recently seen “fawning over” pop icon Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce while dining at LA hotspot the Bird Streets Club on Saturday night, March 16, sources told Page Six. “Bob jumped up from his seat the minute [Taylor] walked in,” a source said. Disney CEO Bob Iger was seen ‘fawning over’ Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce while dining in LA (Photo by JC Olivera / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Iger was dining with his wife Willow Bay at the time. Kelce and Swift were there with another couple, insiders claimed.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Several A-listers are known for flocking to the club, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet and Bruno Mars.

What are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift up to at present?

Swift recently wrapped up various international concerts of her Eras Tour. She is now spending time with Kelce at her Los Angeles home, it has been reported. US Weekly reported that the pair is taking a break from their busy schedules. Kelce recently won the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The two were most recently spotted attending Madonna’s Oscars bash last week. Kelce was also seen enjoying at Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s party several hours later. He later also attended his friend Justin Timberlake’s concert.

“They can finally rest and intend on spending quality time together and with friends and family,” an insider told Us Weekly.

Swift’s Eras Tour movie can be watched on Disney+ at present. During the break, and before Swift releases her upcoming new album named The Tortured Poets Department on April 19, Kelce has planned to take her on a romantic getaway vacation, it has been reported. “They don’t want to spend too much time apart,” the insider said.

Kelce and Taylor began dating in July 2023, but kept their romance private for a long time amid rumours. However, they went public when she attended Kelce’s first Chief’s game in September.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift told Time Magazine in the past. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”