Divya Prabha breaks silence on leaked nude scene from All We Imagine As Light: 'Don't need to strip naked to earn fame'

Actor Divya Prabha broke her silence after a nude scene from her film, All We Imagine As Light, was leaked online. Speaking to Onmanorama, Divya called it "really pathetic", adding that she "had anticipated such a response". Reacting to comments that she did the scene for fame, the actor said that she doesn't need to "strip naked to earn fame". Divya played a young Malayali nurse, Anu, in the film helmed by Payal Kapadia. (Also Read | Divya Prabha exclusive interview: ‘Hoping to see more Indian films appear at Cannes Film Festival in upcoming years’) Divya Prabha spoke about her nude scene from All We Imagine As Light.(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Divya says people are 'intolerant to Malayali women doing such roles'

The actor was speaking from the sets of director Thamar KV's upcoming film in Dubai. Divya said, "It is really pathetic. However, I had anticipated such a response from a section of the people in Kerala even when I signed up for the role. We are a community that celebrates filmmakers like Yorgos Lanthimos and even the actress who won the Oscar for her work in the film. But we are intolerant of Malayali women doing such roles. I am glad to see there were people, especially men, who opposed the act. This shows there is a lot of hope in the present generation."

Divya talks about facing criticism

"Those who shared the leaked videos comprise 10 per cent of the population, and I don't understand their mindset. Malayalis were also part of the Central Board, which gave us the approval. As an actor, I do scripts I am convinced about, and I was totally convinced about my character in All We Imagine As Light. Some people criticised me, saying that I did the nude scene for fame. I have won several awards and have also been part of critically acclaimed movies. I don't think I need to strip naked to earn fame," she added.

About All We Imagine As Light

All We Imagine As Light is currently running in theatres. The film also features Kani Kusruti, Chhaya Kadam, and Hridhu Haroon in lead roles. The film won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival, scripting history by becoming the first film from India to win the award. All We Imagine As Light is an official Indo-French co-production between Petit Chaos from France, Chalk & Cheese and Another Birth from India.