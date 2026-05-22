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Drishyam 3 box office collection day 2: Mohanlal film shows over 30% dip; brings in 26 crore

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 2: Jeethu Joseph's Mohanlal-starrer opened to mixed reviews but has held its own at the box office.

May 22, 2026 10:18 pm IST
Written by Neeshita Nyayapati
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Drishyam 3 box office collection day 2: Jeethu Joseph’s Drishyam 3, the third instalment in his hit franchise, was released on May 21 on Mohanlal’s birthday. The film that registered a good opening showed a slight dip on Friday and has nonetheless collected more than 20 crore in India in two days.

Drishyam 3 box office collection

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 2: Mohanlal in a still from the Jeethu Joseph film.

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 collected 10.85 crore net in India on Friday showing over 30% dip, taking its domestic total to 26.70 crore. The film opened to 15.85 crore in net collections in India on Friday and registered a 51% occupancy. Collecting 18.37 crore gross in India and 25 crore overseas, the film collected 43.37 crore worldwide on its opening day. The producers, Aashirvad Cinemas, however, claimed that Drishyam 3 had an opening of 50.35 crore.

While Drishyam 3 has not beaten Mohanlal’s highest-grosser, L2 Empuraan, which grossed 32.10 crore in two days of release, it has fared better than his other recent releases. Another much-loved crime thriller of his, Thudarum, brought in 14.30 crore in two days and the rom-com Hridayapoorvam collected 5.75 crore. His historical epic Vrusshabha grossed only 1.64 crore net in India during its lifetime. Apart from Malayalam, Drishyam 3 is faring better in Telugu than in Tamil and Kannada.

About Drishyam 3

“Drishyam 3 was made with immense love, passion, and gratitude, and seeing that love come back through your response has been deeply moving. Your reviews, your words, and the emotions you have shared mean far more to me than any number ever can. Thank you for watching, for connecting, for feeling every moment, and for embracing Georgekutty and family as your own,” wrote Mohanlal after the film’s release.

 
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