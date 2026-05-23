Drishyam 3 performs better overseas than in India; Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph film grosses 76 crore worldwide in 2 days

Jeethu Joseph’s Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal, was released in theatres on Thursday to mixed reviews. The Malayalam film has performed better overseas than in India, and according to the film’s production house, Aashirvad Cinemas, it collected over ₹50 crore worldwide on its opening day alone. (Also Read: Drishyam 3 ending explained: What happens to Mohanlal's Georgekutty and his family? Is there a Drishyam 4?)

Drishyam 3 performs better overseas than in India

Mohanlal returns as Georgekutty in Jeethu Joseph's Drishyam 3.

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On Friday evening, Drishyam 3’s production house Aashirvad Cinemas announced that the film collected ₹50.34 crore gross on its opening day. They wrote, “Every decision has a cost. #Drishyam3 running successfully! Thank you for the incredible love, celebrations, and overwhelming response from audiences everywhere.”

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{{^usCountry}} Trade analysts say the film has performed better overseas than in India, collecting over ₹75 crore in its first two days of release. However, the film is performing well in India as well, with the production house revealing that 426.63k tickets were booked on the second day through BookMyShow alone. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trade analysts say the film has performed better overseas than in India, collecting over ₹75 crore in its first two days of release. However, the film is performing well in India as well, with the production house revealing that 426.63k tickets were booked on the second day through BookMyShow alone. {{/usCountry}}

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The trade website Sacnilk also confirms this by reporting that Drishyam 3 collected ₹15.85 crore net and ₹18.37 crore gross in India. It collected ₹25 crore overseas, taking its opening-day gross to ₹43.37 crore. On Friday, the film also collected ₹11.05 crore net in India and ₹20 crore gross overseas. This pushes its worldwide haul to ₹76.18 crore. With the film entering its first weekend, it remains to be seen whether it continues to perform as well, especially overseas.

(Also Read: Drishyam 3 movie review: How long can Georgekutty and Mohanlal keep this up?)

About Drishyam 3

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Drishyam 3 is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, and produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas. The film follows the events of Drishyam (2013) and Drishyam 2 (2021). It stars Mohanlal, alongside Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Siddique, Murali Gopy, Biju Menon, Kalabhavan Shajohn, and Asha Sarath. Mohanlal watched the film on the first day with fans and seemed overwhelmed by the response, though critics gave it mixed reviews.

The film follows Georgekutty (Mohanlal) as he fights to protect his family as their past resurfaces yet again. Familiar faces come back seeking revenge, and new issues crop up in the family’s lives. Even as he looks forward to marrying off his eldest daughter, Anju (Ansiba), who is ready to turn over a new leaf, past incidents might not make it easy for them. Drishyam 3 ends with the hint that there will be a Drishyam 4, as the solution Georgekutty has found might just be temporary.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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