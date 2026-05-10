Drishyam 3 story revealed: Jeethu Joseph details how it differs from previous 2 films, Mohanlal teases Drishyam 4 and 5

The trailer for Drishyam 3 was launched in Kochi on Saturday, and filmmaker Jeethu Joseph and lead star Mohanlal spoke at the event. While the director revealed how the third film in the series is different from the first two, the Mollywood star teased further films in the franchise. The trailer hinted at how George Kutty worries about the consequences of the past.

Drishyam 3 story revealed

Mohanlal reprises his role as George Kutty for Jeethu Joseph's Drishyam 3.

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Drishyam 1 and 2 told the story of the lengths a father goes to protect his family from a dark crime. Jeethu spoke about the difference between the first two parts and Drishyam 3, revealing its story. He said, “The difference between the first and second parts and the third one is that Georgekutty doesn’t know whether someone is behind him, and if so, who it is. In the first two parts, he knew that the police and the dead boy’s family were after him. But in this one, he doesn’t know who it is. I’m not saying there won’t be any elements that will surprise you.”

Mohanlal teases future Drishyam films

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Mohanlal hinted that there’s more to the story, quipping that there will be future instalments. “I have asked for Georgekutty to be saved multiple times, but he is still not saved. So you can expect a Drishyam 4 also,” he said. He also remarked that he wasn’t joking, adding, “This is not a joke. Let people watch the film and let them decide whether we should do a sequel, like four or five.” He also added that Drishyam 3 producer Antony Perumbavoor has even planned a fifth film before the fourth one. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Mohanlal hinted that there’s more to the story, quipping that there will be future instalments. “I have asked for Georgekutty to be saved multiple times, but he is still not saved. So you can expect a Drishyam 4 also,” he said. He also remarked that he wasn’t joking, adding, “This is not a joke. Let people watch the film and let them decide whether we should do a sequel, like four or five.” He also added that Drishyam 3 producer Antony Perumbavoor has even planned a fifth film before the fourth one. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} About Drishyam 3 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} About Drishyam 3 {{/usCountry}}

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Drishyam (2013) and Drishyam 2 (2021) were pan-India hits and remade in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Sinhala, Mandarin and Korean. Drishyam 3 is the third film in the series. It stars Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil, reprising their roles from previous films. Drishyam 3 is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 21.

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The trailer of Drishyam 3 shows Mohanlal’s George Kutty in emotional turmoil following the events of the first two films. He begins questioning everything around him, and a new fear haunts him, threatening his safety. While his family no longer feels the weight of the past, he remains unconvinced. The trailer hints that he might be right to be worried. It remains to be seen whether the third film will be as successful as the first two.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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