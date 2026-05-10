Drishyam 3 story revealed: Jeethu Joseph details how it differs from previous 2 films, Mohanlal teases Drishyam 4 and 5
At the trailer launch of Drishyam 3, Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal spoke about the film's story, next films in the franchise and more.
The trailer for Drishyam 3 was launched in Kochi on Saturday, and filmmaker Jeethu Joseph and lead star Mohanlal spoke at the event. While the director revealed how the third film in the series is different from the first two, the Mollywood star teased further films in the franchise. The trailer hinted at how George Kutty worries about the consequences of the past.
Drishyam 3 story revealed
Drishyam 1 and 2 told the story of the lengths a father goes to protect his family from a dark crime. Jeethu spoke about the difference between the first two parts and Drishyam 3, revealing its story. He said, “The difference between the first and second parts and the third one is that Georgekutty doesn’t know whether someone is behind him, and if so, who it is. In the first two parts, he knew that the police and the dead boy’s family were after him. But in this one, he doesn’t know who it is. I’m not saying there won’t be any elements that will surprise you.”
Mohanlal teases future Drishyam films
Meanwhile, Mohanlal hinted that there’s more to the story, quipping that there will be future instalments. “I have asked for Georgekutty to be saved multiple times, but he is still not saved. So you can expect a Drishyam 4 also,” he said. He also remarked that he wasn’t joking, adding, “This is not a joke. Let people watch the film and let them decide whether we should do a sequel, like four or five.” He also added that Drishyam 3 producer Antony Perumbavoor has even planned a fifth film before the fourth one.{{/usCountry}}
Meanwhile, Mohanlal hinted that there’s more to the story, quipping that there will be future instalments. “I have asked for Georgekutty to be saved multiple times, but he is still not saved. So you can expect a Drishyam 4 also,” he said. He also remarked that he wasn’t joking, adding, “This is not a joke. Let people watch the film and let them decide whether we should do a sequel, like four or five.” He also added that Drishyam 3 producer Antony Perumbavoor has even planned a fifth film before the fourth one.{{/usCountry}}
About Drishyam 3{{/usCountry}}
About Drishyam 3{{/usCountry}}
Drishyam (2013) and Drishyam 2 (2021) were pan-India hits and remade in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Sinhala, Mandarin and Korean. Drishyam 3 is the third film in the series. It stars Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil, reprising their roles from previous films. Drishyam 3 is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 21.
The trailer of Drishyam 3 shows Mohanlal’s George Kutty in emotional turmoil following the events of the first two films. He begins questioning everything around him, and a new fear haunts him, threatening his safety. While his family no longer feels the weight of the past, he remains unconvinced. The trailer hints that he might be right to be worried. It remains to be seen whether the third film will be as successful as the first two.
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