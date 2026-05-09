Drishyam 3 trailer: Mohanlal's Georgekutty worries whether his kids think he is a criminal, plans his next move. Watch

The trailer begins with Georgekutty sitting inside his home, along with his wife and daughters, having a conversation. They feel that the past, where all of them had been involved with the police and framed for murder, and eventually left free, is a thing of their past. They are now accepted in the society. But, Georgekutty is not convinced.

Drishyam 3 trailer : Mohanlal 's Georgekutty is back! The official trailer of the third instalment of the Drishyam franchise, starring Mohanlal in the lead, is back. This time the stakes are higher as the story moves forward, and suspicions grow among the police, the community and even in Georgekutty's own family. (Also read: Drishyam 3 digital rights row explained: Amazon Prime Video issues warning, threatens legal action over Mohanlal film )

Without explicitly pointing out what sets a series of investigative forces on Georgekutty and his family, the trailer of Drishyam 3 tells the viewer that this time the man has to be cautious at all times, careful not to take a single wrong step. He says at one point that he worries even his family sees him as a criminal. What can he do next? That sets the rest of this thriller.

The film is set to release in theatres on May 21, which is also the birthday of the National Award-winning actor.

About Drishyam 3 Drishyam 3 is directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios and Panorama Studios present the film. This is the third instalment of the hit franchise that sees Georgekutty struggle to hide a dark secret from the police force.

Drishyam (2013) and Drishyam 2 (2021) were pan-India hits and remade in multiple languages, including Hindi, Sinhala, Mandarin and Korean.

Earlier, director Jeethu Joseph had said that audiences should not come with over-expectations but with curiosity. “This film is not a thriller but a family drama, focusing on how Georgekutty’s family has changed over the last four years,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Hindi version starring Ajay Devgn, is also set to release later this year. In December last year, it was announced that the Hindi version of Drishyam 3 will be released in theatres on October 2. Abhishek Pathak directs the film, which stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and Tabu. The announcement video for the Hindi version had teased that seven years had passed since the incidents in the first film.