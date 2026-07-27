Duet: Sidhant Gupta brings to life a grieving artist in trailer of Sheetal Menon film ahead of Spotify release

The official trailer for filmmaker Sheetal Menon’s short film Duet was launched on Monday, offering a glimpse into a sensitive world built on grief, love, and music. The film stars Sidhant Gupta as a grieving musician, with the he two-minute teaser blending striking visual imagery with a soaring piano and violin score.

Duet trailer out

Duet stars Sidhant Gupta in the lead.

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In the short, Sidhant portrays the grieving pianist whose life pivots when an inexplicable musical connection pulls him back toward hope. The actor said the film follows the philosophy that there is light at the end of the tunnel and examines how people can often feel trapped. "Some people are stuck beyond measure, beyond any help. Duet begins in that beyond and very sensitively brings you to light."

Produced under the Getaway Pictures banner, with a screenplay co-written by Arpita Chatterjee and Menon (who also conceptualised the story), Duet follows the poignant journey of a pianist grappling with the sudden loss of his estranged brother amid the isolating backdrop of a pandemic. Backed by Bejoy Nambiar, Duet is set to premiere on July 30 on Spotify—marking the platform’s first-ever short film release—and will simultaneously stream on the Getaway Pictures YouTube channel.

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Sheetal Menon on the film

{{^usCountry}} "As a storyteller, I am drawn to the quieter emotional landscapes we often struggle to articulate. After a long wait, it’s naturally a moment of joy to finally share Duet with audiences. At the same time, it’s difficult to fully take in this moment without acknowledging the heaviness of the times we are living through, which makes any personal milestone feel smaller. More than anything, this release belongs to the many people who believed in this film and helped bring it to life, and I’m grateful that our collective effort can finally find its audience," director Sheetal Menon said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "As a storyteller, I am drawn to the quieter emotional landscapes we often struggle to articulate. After a long wait, it’s naturally a moment of joy to finally share Duet with audiences. At the same time, it’s difficult to fully take in this moment without acknowledging the heaviness of the times we are living through, which makes any personal milestone feel smaller. More than anything, this release belongs to the many people who believed in this film and helped bring it to life, and I’m grateful that our collective effort can finally find its audience," director Sheetal Menon said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

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Bejoy Nambiar, who had described Duet as an intimate yet ambitiously cinematic short film, added, “The film is a reminder that even in our quietest moments of grief, human connection has a way of finding us. It's a deeply personal narrative by Sheetal, and we at Getaway Pictures are excited for audiences around the world to experience it on a platform that brings stories closer to people every day.”

All about Duet

Apart from Sidhant, Duet features special appearances by Sayani Gupta and Puja Sarup. It has been lensed by cinematographer Siddharth Srinivasan and edited by Prakash Kurup, with sound design by Moinak Bose, whose immersive soundscape plays a vital role in the film’s emotional and atmospheric world. The film’s score is composed by Sid Acharya. The film also incorporates original works by internationally acclaimed pianist-composers Eric Christian and Ben Crosland, with violin performances by Tineke de Jong.