Thu, Sept 04, 2025
Dulquer Salmaan calls this 25-year-old 'superstar' as he shines with two 100 crore hits

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Updated on: Sept 04, 2025 02:24 pm IST

At just 25, this actor has emerged as a fresh face in Malayalam cinema, crossing ₹100 crore at the box office with Premalu and Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. 

Actor Naslen has swiftly emerged as one of the most promising stars in Malayalam cinema. With a string of unique and critically acclaimed films, he has joined the coveted 100 crore club—twice—before the age of 26.

Naslen has rapidly risen as a leading figure in Malayalam cinema, joining the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100 crore club twice by age 25.
Naslen has rapidly risen as a leading figure in Malayalam cinema, joining the 100 crore club twice by age 25.

Naslen's rise to success

Naslen first rose to stardom in 2024 with the romantic comedy Premalu, directed by Girish A.D. and produced by Bhavana Studios, Fahadh Faasil and Friends, and Working Class Hero. The film, which also starred Mamitha Baiju and a talented ensemble, went on to earn 136 crore, making it the sixth highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time and the fourth highest of 2024.

In 2025, he garnered acclaim for Alappuzha Gymkhana, directed by Khalid Rahman. Though the film didn’t cross the 100 crore mark, it performed exceptionally well with a 65 crore box office run. The cast included Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi S Poduval, and Baby Jean, among others.

Naslen’s versatility was again on display in Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, where he took on a secondary role to Kalyani Priyadarshan, who portrayed Malayalam cinema’s first female superhero. Naslen’s willingness to play a supportive role was widely appreciated. The film is currently the third-highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025, having crossed 100 crore in seven days.

Dulquer calls Naslen superstar

A viral post of Naslen posing with Lokah producer Dulquer Salmaan and actor Tovino Thomas caught fans’ attention, especially after Dulquer commented, "Edaaaa!!! Superstar." Naslen will next be seen in Tiki Taka, starring alongside Asif Ali.

Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra is a groundbreaking 2025 Malayalam superhero film featuring Kalyani Priyadarshan as Chandra, the industry’s first female superhero. Released on August 28, it has earned nearly 46 crore net in India and crossed 100 crore globally, driven by powerful visuals, storytelling, and Kalyani’s compelling performance.

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
