Elli AvrRam films on OTT: Mickey Virus to Naane Varuvean, here’s a look at filmography of Ashish Chanchlani’s girlfriend

Popular YouTuber and social media star Ashish Chanchlani surprised fans with his romantic picture with Elli AvrRam. The duo announced their relationship with a sweet caption, “Finally,” and fans swarmed the Instagram post with hearty messages for the new couple. If you’re wondering who Elli AvrRam is, the Swedish beauty has already made a mark in the Indian entertainment industry with her glam avatar. She has also featured in movies in various languages, including Hindi, Marathi, and Tamil. From modelling to transitioning as a lead actress, Elli has come a long way with her charisma and dedication. YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani’s official girlfriend Elli AvrRam

Explore Elli AvrRam’s filmography on OTT

Mickey Virus

The Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam bagged her first breakthrough with Mickey Virus, a comedy thriller opposite Manish Paul. Helmed by Saurabh Varma, the movie traces the titular hacker’s life after he is unwittingly tangled in a web of cybercrime, a murder conspiracy and a mafia don. Elli plays Manish’s love interest in the film and leaves a mark with her fresh talent.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon

Abbas-Mustan’s comedy film, titled Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, marked Kapil Sharma’s Bollywood debut. The story follows a man named Kumar, who is married to three different women and plans to marry his girlfriend. With several hilarious turns around marriage and its chaos, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon will definitely tickle your funny bone. Elli plays Kapil’s fourth wife in the film. The star-studded ensemble also featured newcomer Sai Lokur, alongside Arbaaz Khan, Manjari Fadnis, Simran Kaur Mundi, and Elli Avram appearing in pivotal roles.

Naane Varuvean (Prime Video)

Horror thriller Naane Varuvean marked Elli’s Tamil debut. She is seen in a significant role alongside Dhanush, who is seen in the dual role of a hero and the antagonist. The plot follows two identical twin brothers whose fates are intertwined with a dark twist. Elli plays a mute woman, who becomes the wife of Kathir (the villain of the story). The supporting cast also featured the formidable likes of Indhuja Ravichandran, Prabhu, and Yogi Babu.

Conjuring Kannappan (Netflix)

Selvin Raj Xavier’s directorial venture is an enigmatic concoction of horror and dark humour. The story follows a group stuck in a haunted dream. As they try to escape and survive, the plot thickens with secrets from the past. Elli plays the role of Dr. Magdalene Ellis, who struggles to seek justice. Sathish and Regina Cassandra headline this gripping horror comedy film.

Elli in reality shows

Elli AvrRam rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 7. Hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Bigg Boss has a large fandom that eventually turns its contestants into household names. Elli stayed in the house for several weeks before her unfortunate exit. She also hosted the reality show, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, and kept fans excited with her artistic flair and wit combo.