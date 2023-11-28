Endless Borders wins Best Film award at IFFI; Michael Douglas honoured with Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award

The 54th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) concluded in Goa on Tuesday. The closing ceremony of the IFFI event witnessed Endless Borders winning the Best Film Award. The awards for best actors as well as best director among others were also announced. (Also Read | Michael Douglas dances to hook step of RRR song Naatu Naatu on IFFI stage)

Rishab Shetty wins special jury award, Melanie Thierry wins best actor (female) award

The ceremony also saw Rishab Shetty winning the special jury award for his Kannada movie Kantara. Bulgarian film director Stephan Komandarev won the Best Director award for his film Blaga’s Lessons. The Best Actor (Female) award went to French actor Melanie Thierry for her film Party of Fools. Iranian actor Pouria Rahimi Sam bagged the award for best actor (Male) for his performance in the movie Endless Borders.

Best film award

Regar Azad Kaya won the award for best debutant director for his Syrian-Arab Republic film When the Seedlings Grow. Germany's Endless Borders won the coveted Golden Peacock Award for the best film. Deepak Kumar Mishra-directed show Panchayat season two bagged the best OTT series award, which was introduced for the first time.

Michael Douglas honoured with Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award

Goa chief minister Dr Pramod Sawant felicitated Michael Douglas with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony. Michael said that cinema is one of the few mediums with the power to unite people. The veteran actor is known for movies such as Wall Street, Fatal Attraction, The War of the Roses, Basic Instinct and The American President among others.

Michael Douglas reacts to his award

“With everything going on in our world today this festival is a reminder of the magic of movie making. Cinema is one of the few mediums that has the power to unite and transform us. Cinema can make people laugh, cry or rejoice and reveal our shared humanity and today our global language of cinema is more meaningful than ever,” Michael said as he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Information and Broadcast Anurag Singh Thakur for the honour.

He also said that Satyajit Ray was a world-class filmmaker who represented not only the triumphs of the Indian film industry, but also the "cross-cultural artistic expression". "It's an honour to stand before all of you tonight and receive this. I am humbled to join a prestigious group of past award recipients,” he said. He also acknowledged people who laid the foundation for his career, including his late father, Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas.

with PTI inputs

