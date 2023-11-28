Michael Douglas dances to hook step of RRR song Naatu Naatu on IFFI stage, laughs. Watch

Actor and film producer Michael Douglas danced to the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu from RRR. At the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, Michael grooved to the track. He was accompanied by producer Shailendra Singh. Several pictures and videos of Michael on stage emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Michael Douglas praises PM Narendra Modi at IFFI, says 'India is in good hands') Michael Douglas on stage at the IFFI event.

Michael dances to Naatu Naatu

In a clip, Michael clapped and did his own moves as the song played. After Shailendra and others did the hook step of Naatu Naatu, Michael repeated it for some time. He then started doing some other steps making others laugh. He also smiled. For the event, Michael wore a white shirt, blue blazer and grey pants.

About Naatu Naatu, RRR

The original song, from SS Rajamouli's RRR, featured Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The film's power-packed song won the Oscar for Original Song beating heavyweight contenders like Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Before entering the Oscars, the song bagged awards on the global stage. In January, Naatu Naatu won the Golden Globes in the Best Original Song category.

RRR bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One is for the best song and another is for the best foreign language film. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles. The film collected over ₹1200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn played important characters in the movie.

Michael on visiting India

Recently, while talking to the media at the IFFI, Michael had said, “It is always a pleasure visiting India but this is my first time in the south. Cinema brings the world together and you have a big history of cinema in India. The festival is ending tomorrow. We are here at the end of the festival but I think it is so exciting. It is an international festival. You have over 78 countries represented here.”

