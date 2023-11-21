‘Everyone we meet has faced or is facing challenges,’ Gisele Bündchen shares cryptic note amid Tom Brady divorce

Gisele Bündchen has shared a cryptic note about being kinder to people going through heartbreaks and difficult times amid her divorce with Tom Brady. The supermodel finalised her divorce from Tom over a year ago.

Sharing a photo of herself wearing a swimsuit on a beach, gazing at the horizon, Gisele wrote, “Everyone we meet has faced or is facing challenges in life that we know nothing about. We don't see the silent struggles, the fear, the obstacles, the heartbreaks, or their daily ups and downs… As we go about our daily routine, we may miss seeing someone needing a simple, kind word or gesture. I believe an act of kindness sparks more kindness, and this is what we most need in the world today.”

October marked one year since Gisele and Tom ended their marriage legally. They had been married for 13 years. It now now rumoured that Gisele is dating her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

In September 2022, Page Six reported that the two were headed for divorce after a fight over Tom's decision to un-retire from the NFL. Tom, however, retired months later.

“We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time spent together,”," Tom wrote on social media at the time. “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way.”

Tom and Gisele have been co-parenting son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10. Tom also shared son Jack, 16, with ex Bridget Moynahan. He is rumoured to have briefly dated Irina Shayk.

Gisele has appeared to be in good spirits after the split. However, she told People in September that she was having a difficult time due to her parents' deteriorating health. “It’s been very tough on my family. It’s been a lot — in every area of my life,” she said. “I feel like whenever it rains, it pours. With all the different twists and turns that life takes, all we can do is the best we can given what happens in our surroundings.”