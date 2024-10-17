Exclusive | MAMI director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur: ‘All We Imagine As Light is perfect choice to open the festival’

The MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, one of Asia's most prestigious cinematic events, returns for its 2024 edition. Running from October 19-24, this year's edition will showcase over 100 films from over 45 countries, with Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light selected as the opening film. (Also read: MAMI Mumbai Film Festival announces 2024 film selections: Oscar-bound Santosh, Village Rockstars 2 included) Shivendra Singh Dungarpur addressed the decision to open Mumbai Film Festival with Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light.

Ahead of the festival, Hindustan Times had a chat with festival director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, the man behind Film Heritage Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation and restoration of India's film heritage. Earlier this year, he was at the Cannes Film Festival to present the restored version of the 1976 film Manthan, along with Naseeruddin Shah. Now, he takes on more responsibilities as the festival director of MAMI, and stresses on the importance of independent films more than ever. Excerpts:

Heading into MAMI this year, the buzz is about Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light as the festival's opening film. Tell us about the decision to keep Payal's film- which is about Mumbai, as the one to open the festival this year. It feels like a beautiful match.

First of all, I think if you look at the entire programming, whether it is the South-Asian or the Non-competition or the Masterclasses, or the Restored Classics… the programming team has kept in mind in putting together very strong independent cinema. Payal's film is almost like an embodiment of that spirit. It is about the struggle, it is about her struggle to make this independent film… for a filmmaker to find funds, with characters who are from Mumbai and carry that spirit so strongly.

The diversity of this film, where each character represents the spirit of the common man and the city of Mumbai, it is almost like a sing-song for Mumbai. It was a perfect film for MAMI to open, because I knew that when this film found its glory and place, there was no better way to celebrate this film, especially because it engulfs Mumbai, and in a way echoes MAMI. This is where MAMI is going to head- towards the mode of independent cinema.

MAMI has always championed independent cinema and cinema from across the world…

More now, with this year's edition of the festival. The focus is going to be independent cinema.

What were some of the parameters and highlights for you in the selection process this year?

The selection of the South-Asian films this year carries the essence of independent cinema. I don't want to pick out a single film because it is in competition. All the films that have been selected are just amazing. These films all represent different regions, different sections… because one of the things we want to make sure is that MAMI represents every part of the country. There are regional films as well, which are very strong. We want them to represent cinema of the subcontinent. We found a correct balance this year, where we have an Almodovar (The Room Next Door) at the World Cinema level… we have a Sean Baker (director of Anora) to close the festival… when you also have very strong independent films from India, which have won awards at various festivals… then we also have the long-short films by the Royal Stag, which is almost giving you the platform for independent cinema.

Then there is Shabana Azmi who is receiving the Excellence in Cinema Award, which will be presented by Waheeda Rehman!

Did you notice any topical themes or perspectives in the films in the South Asian section this year?

Not just the South Asian section but all the independent films, starting from Payal's film, they have all touched upon what is happening around them. With their titles itself one can see that. Most of the films are very topical and that is the beauty of independent cinema… they evolve out of the circumstances around us. There is a struggle, which is in its essence from say, a big Bollywood production. But independent cinema revolves around life around you and they have a strong connotation of politics in it which is a must. How do we find idenitity in those films? So, the films not only have the beauty of what is happening around them, but also find their place in the world.

Which is why film festivals are so important. Why is it important to come to MAMI? Because we get to see films which we normally don't get to see because they don't release here. Then you reflect on each one's space. Each region is telling us something that we learn from and experience, which in turn broadens the mind of a young filmmaker. That is how one evolves as a filmmaker.

Tell us about the joys in your role as part of the festival team for MAMI this year.

There's only joy. I believe in the essence of showing and celebrating cinema. For me, crowds going and watching cinema in a movie theatre… for me the biggest joy is that. How can I make it accessible? How can I reach to the public? Those are the questions. There is no bigger joy than in sharing these stories.

I always tell everyone that I am the Toto of Cinema Paradiso. I always want to remain a Toto. I will remain a Toto. For me, a festival director is just a designation because but basically I am just that little boy. The reason I brought this up because I used to identify with that character, that here's a little boy who loves cinema, sees and enjoys cinema and goes out to be a projectionist himself. That I what I enjoy the most. That is why Payal's film is at Regal. A single screen, large theatre where cinema should be seen!