Extraordinary Attorney Woo actor Park Eun Bin thanks fans after being flooded with gifts and wishes on 30th birthday

Actor Park Eun Bin turned 30 on Sunday. On the special occasion, she was showered with heartfelt birthday wishes, flowers, cakes and gifts from fans and her loved ones all around the world. Later, she took to her Instagram and shared an emotional note thanking everyone. Also read: Dark and dystopian: The Kdrama flavour of the season

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Eun Bin shared a glimpse of herself in the middle of a room filled with gifts as she smiled for the camera. She wrote, “Thanks to all for your love. I was happy yesterday, and I am really, really happy today as well. Thanks to you, it seems like I’ll be happy tomorrow as well! Thank you so so much for filling my empty void of happiness all the way to the brim. I’ll post photos from the fan meeting later. Thank you for sending me birthday wishes. Thank you for loving me.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Park Eun Bin started her acting career at the age of five in television series as a child artiste. Later in 2012, she landed her first leading role in Operation Proposal and went on to star in series like Hello, My Twenties! And The King’s Affection among others. She received rave reviews for her latest outing, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, where she plays the role of an autistic lawyer. The show received outstanding ratings in South Korea and abroad for its representation of people on the autism spectrum. It will have a second season soon.

Talking about Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Park Eun Bin recently shared that she initially hesitated to accept the role as she was aware of how the story can impact perceptions of autistic people. In a conversation with AFP, she said, “I felt I had a moral responsibility as an actor.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I knew (the show) was inevitably going to have an influence on people with autism and their families," she said and added that she had apprehensions about whether she would be able to do justice to the character. “It was the first time that I had absolutely no idea what to do, when it came to how to express things, while I was reading the script,” she mentioned as well.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.