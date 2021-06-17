Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fahadh Faasil's Malik heading to OTT, actor offers heartfelt explanation

Fahadh Faasil 'with a heavy heart' announced that his new film Malik, is headed for an OTT release.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON JUN 17, 2021 02:48 PM IST
Fahadh Faasil has shared a note about the OTT release of Malik.

Actor Fahadh Faasil in a heartfelt statement has opened up about the decision to opt for a direct-to-OTT release for his upcoming Malayalam film Malik. He also spoke about the accident on the sets of his upcoming film, Malayankunju.

Tipped to be a crime drama, Malik also stars Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Dileesh Pothan and Divya Prabha among others.

Last year, the film’s director Mahesh Narayanan said in a statement that the film will only be released in theatres. He had said that the film was currently in the post-production phase and was gearing up for release on May 13 this year.

Due to the current pandemic situation, the makers have finally decided to opt for an OTT release. Fahadh has requested everyone to accept the move as in the best interest of the film.

His statement read, "With a heavy heart, the director, the producer, all the technicians and rest of us cast have opted for an OTT release for our very ambitious project, Malik. Each and everyone associated with Malik has put in over a year’s time to bring this project together. Unlike my recent OTT releases which were planned for home viewing right from the beginning, Malik was designed for a theatrical experience and it was the only film I had ready when theatres would open to 100% (sic)."

He said that it was a collective decision to release Malik on an OTT platform.

"The decision has been collective and I personally request everyone to see it in the best interest of the film. In all honesty, I cannot wait for the theatres to regain normalcy but today every individual is fighting to regain normalcy in their respective space. At this point, all that I can take responsibility for is for an absolute fresh theatrical experience when I see you all in theatres next (sic),” he added.

Talking about the accident on the sets of his film Malayankunju, in which he injured his nose, Fahadh said he ended up with three stitches on his nose.

Also read: Joji movie review: Top-rate crime thriller headlined by a terrific Fahadh Faasil

"This may not be an appropriate time to write amidst a life-threatening pandemic. Let me begin with the hope that all of us are fighting things the best way we can, now and ahead. I was also undergoing recovery from my accident I had during Malayankunju. So, in my calendar, the lockdown started from March 2. My doctors said it was ‘Close’. As a defence mechanism, my hands touched the ground before my face, which in 80% of the cases victims fail to do because of the trauma and depth of the fall. I was lucky I didn’t lose my presence of mind, my doctor added. There again, I was lucky with life for the Nth time (sic)."

