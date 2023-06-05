‘Fantastic Four’ star Ioan Gruffudd appears in good spirits amid tension with daughter

Amidst his rift with daughter, Ioan Gruffudd is looking unperturbed. On Friday, Gruffudd was photographed with his girlfriend, Bianca Wallace while on a stroll in Los Angeles. The couple were clicked in a jovial mood, with Wallace's arms around Gruffudd as they smiled while taking their dog out for a walk.

Ioan Gruffudd(Getty Images)

Ioan Gruffudd with his girlfriend (Twitter/@Primetweets_PT)

Notably, Gruffudd’s teenage daughter, Ella, filed a restraining order against her father and Wallace recently. As per a report by Page Six, Ella took legal action after some incident happened at Gruffudd’s home when she and her younger sister, Elsie visited there.

In recent years, Gruffudd has had been involved in issues with his ex-wife Alice Evans concerning their daughters. The "Fantastic Four" star highlighted how his ex-wife was interfering in his relationship with their children, in court documents quoted by the Daily Mail in February.

“I initially filed the custody RFO because of Alice’s ongoing behavior toward me and toward the children, and because I believed she was interfering in my relationship with them,” Gruffudd said.

“I believe Alice continues to interfere in my relationships with the children to this day, and I believe that further custody orders are imperative at this time to prevent additional damage to the relationships and emotional harm to Ella and Elsie as a result of Alice’s continuing behavior.”

In the public mud slinging that have had happened between Gruffudd and Evans, his ex-wife has been vocal about the effect of their divorce on her life. In 2021, Evans had taken to Instagram and posted : “I am still fighting against it, because I love our kids, and I still love him, but something has happened inside his head and whatever it is, I don’t see him coming back to us.

