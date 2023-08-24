Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan romance and recite Amrita Pritam's Main Tenu Phir Milangi in new ad. Watch

Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan have reunited after their cult TV show Humsafar and the blockbuster The Legend of Maula Jatt. No, it's not for Netflix's first Pakistan-themed original yet. There's time for that. First, they come together for an ad of a bridal wear brand, owned by Fawad's wife Sadaf. (Also Read: Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan to reunite for Netflix's first Pakistan-themed Original, adapted from Humsafar writer's novel) Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan in a new ad

Fawad and Mahira reunite

In the short ad, Fawad and Mahira seem to be old lovers reuniting after a long time. He's wearing a black sherwani and she's in a sequined white anarkali paired with pearl and silver jewellery. She gradually and hesitantly comes close to him and touches him on the chest, as he watches her. As she slowly recedes while maintaining eye contact with him, he gently holds her hand. The two are standing at the open door of a haveli.

In the background, Fawad and Mahira recite verses from Amrita Pritam's popular poem Main Tainu Phir Milangi. The ad is part of the bridal campaign called Phir Milenge, designed by SFK Bridals, the brand owned by Fawad's wife Sadaf.

The official Instagram handle of SFK Bridals took to Instagram and wrote, “Nothing beats the majestic aura of Mahira khan & Fawad khan as they pair to set the screen on fire for our latest Bridal campaign - Phir Milenge! Enjoy the beautifully captured feeling of longing and hope as it unfolds over the beautiful writing of the poetess , Amrita Pritam- Mein Tenu phir Milange.”

This note was followed by the poetry written in Urdu.

Fans react

Fans of the two actors flooded the comment section with compliments. A user wrote, “They are the epitome of grace and elegance (flower emoji).” Another commented, “Unreal pairing.” A third user wrote, “Beautiful (sparkle and black heart emojis) this is called chemistry.” A fan commented, “Soulful poem so is the clip...fabulously emoted by fantastic actors Fawadkhan and Mahirakhan ..heart touching.” Another fan wrote, "Voice...ufff!!! (fire, applause and hearts in eyes emojis). And another fan commented, “So much chemistry and intimacy in just standing in front of each other (fire and red heart emoji).”

Fawad and Mahira will reunite again for the Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, which is adapted from yet another novel of the author of Humsafar.

