‘Felt like his little puppet’: Julia Fox blasts ex-boyfriend Kanye West

Kanye West's ex-girlfriend Julia Fox has provided insight into her relationship with the rapper when she was dating him. In an interaction with Los Angeles Times about her upcoming book Down the Drain, Julia remembered her days with Kanye.

Kanye West(AP)

During the interview, she shared that Kanye used her against Kim Kardashian.

"I really understood him on a visceral level," said Julia.

"But I learned very quickly that I was being weaponized. I just felt like his little puppet,” she added.

"I’m not signing a f---ing NDA just on principle. I never have, and I never will. Unless it’s a professional opportunity, then sure,” explained Julia.

Talking further about her days with Kanye, Julia highlighted that the media coverage and attention that her relationship received, was uncalled for.

"It really wasn’t that big of a deal, but other people made it such a big deal," she said of their relationship.

The 33-year-old also shared aspects of her relationship in an interaction with Rolling Stone. She highlighted why she broke up with Kanye after a short while.

“When I realized what was happening, I was like, 'I don’t want to be part of this,'" Julia told Rolling Stone.

Meanwhile, Kanye and his current partner Bianca Censori have been embroiled in several controversies in recent times. In September, Kanye was banned by a Venetian boat company after Kanye flashed his butt while riding their vessel.