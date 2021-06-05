Films Division announces two-day film festival to mark World Environment Day 2021

The Films Division of India will hold a two-day online film festival, Oasis of Hope, to mark World Environment Day. Taking to its social media platforms it said that the film festival will take place on June 5-6 on its website and YouTube channel. The festival will be screened on the website as Documentary of the Week.

Films Division tweeted on June 3, "Films Division will be screening 'Oasis of Hope', an online festival of films on environment to mark #WorldEnvironmentDay on 5-6 June, 2021 on its website & YouTube Channel. @moefcc @UNEP @UNinIndia #GenerationRestoration #DhartiKaDil #EcosystemRestoration @MIB_India." World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year.

In a tweet, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) gave details on the films that the viewers can expect. There are six films a person can see during the screenings--Plastic World (7 minutes), The Jungle Man Loiya (21 minutes), Living The Natural Way (76 minutes), Saalumarada Thimakka-The Green Crusader (43 minutes), Climate Change (14 minutes) and My Son Neo (15 minutes).

Taking to its Facebook page it said that Films Division 'is showcasing a special package on the occasion of World Environment Day!'

The theme of this year's World Environment Day is 'Reimagine. Recreate. Restore,' as 2021 marks the beginning of the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration. Pakistan, in collaboration with the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), will be the global host for the day to highlight the importance of ecosystem restoration this year. The event has a participation of over 143 countries annually.