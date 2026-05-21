FIR filed against Bengali actors Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Swastika Mukherjee over social media posts after 2021 polls

Bengali actors Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Swastika Mukherjee landed in hot water over their social media posts a few years ago. As per the latest update from news agency PTI, an FIR has been lodged against actors Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Swastika Mukherjee over alleged provocative social media posts made during the 2021 post-poll violence in West Bengal, police said on Thursday. (Also read: Swastika Mukherjee says she won't be able to vote in the West Bengal Assembly Elections for this reason)

What is the complaint?

Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Swastika Mukherjee's reaction to the 2021 polls have landed them in trouble.

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The complaint was filed at Gariahat police station by advocate Joydeep Sen, who alleged that the actors had made remarks on social media that could have incited political violence in the charged atmosphere following the assembly election results in May 2021.

According to the complaint, Parambrata had posted on X, then Twitter, on May 2, 2021, after the Trinamool Congress crossed the majority mark, "Let today be declared World Thrashing Day". Swastika allegedly responded to the post by writing, "Hahaha, let it be".

The complainant alleged that such remarks contributed to an atmosphere of political hostility and violence during the post-poll unrest across the state.

Sen, in his complaint, also referred to the killing of BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar in Beliaghata hours later, alleging that comments of this nature encouraged political violence. "A complaint has been received at Gariahat police station, and an FIR has been registered. The matter is being examined as per law," a senior Kolkata Police officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} The complainant claimed that the posts could attract charges related to abetment under Section 107 of the Indian Penal Code. Although the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) is currently in force, the complaint mentioned that provisions of the IPC would apply since the alleged incident took place in 2021. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complainant claimed that the posts could attract charges related to abetment under Section 107 of the Indian Penal Code. Although the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) is currently in force, the complaint mentioned that provisions of the IPC would apply since the alleged incident took place in 2021. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The complaint further referred to several incidents of alleged attacks, killings, arson and assault on BJP workers in different districts of West Bengal during the post-poll violence period. Police said an investigation has been initiated into the allegations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complaint further referred to several incidents of alleged attacks, killings, arson and assault on BJP workers in different districts of West Bengal during the post-poll violence period. Police said an investigation has been initiated into the allegations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Neither Parambrata nor Swastika has publicly reacted to the FIR so far. The two have starred together in films like Bhooter Bhobishyat, Maach Mishti & More, Shibpur and Shah Jahan Regency. Parambrata has starred in Bollywood films like Kahaani (opposite Vidya Balan) and Pari (opposite Anushka Sharma). Meanwhile, Swastika has starred in Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! with Sushant Singh Rajput, Dil Bechara, and Qala. She also played a pivotal role (as Dolly Mehra) in Paatal Lok Season 1. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Neither Parambrata nor Swastika has publicly reacted to the FIR so far. The two have starred together in films like Bhooter Bhobishyat, Maach Mishti & More, Shibpur and Shah Jahan Regency. Parambrata has starred in Bollywood films like Kahaani (opposite Vidya Balan) and Pari (opposite Anushka Sharma). Meanwhile, Swastika has starred in Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! with Sushant Singh Rajput, Dil Bechara, and Qala. She also played a pivotal role (as Dolly Mehra) in Paatal Lok Season 1. {{/usCountry}}

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(via inputs from PTI)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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